Montage Gold Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montage Gold Corp. (“Montage” or the “Company”) (TSX: MAU, OTCQX: MAUTF) is pleased to report that all resolutions at today’s Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”) were duly passed by shareholders.

A total of 208,377,611 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 58.85% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of each of the items of business at the Annual Meeting as follows:

WITHHELD 1. Appointment of Auditor 208,377,596 100.00% 15 0.00% 2. Election of Directors Richard P. Clark 187,309,549 89.89% 21,068,062 10.11% David Field 207,377,611 99.52% 1,000,000 0.48% Alessandro Bitelli 208,372,111 100.00% 5,500 0.00% Anu Dhir 207,022,761 99.35% 1,354,850 0.65% Ron Hochstein 201,162,461 96.54% 7,215,150 3.46% Martino De Ciccio 208,372,111 100.00% 5,500 0.00% 3. Approval of Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan 191,541,747 91.92% 16,835,864 8.08%



Detailed voting results for the 2025 Annual Meeting are available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+.

ABOUT MONTAGE GOLD

Montage Gold Corp. (TSX: MAU) is a Canadian-listed company focused on becoming a premier multi-asset African gold producer, with its flagship Koné project, located in Côte d’Ivoire, at the forefront. Based on the Updated Feasibility Study published in 2024 (the “UFS”), the Koné project has an estimated 16-year mine life and sizeable annual production of +300koz of gold over the first 8 years and is expected to enter production in Q2-2027.

QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

The scientific and technical contents of this press release have been verified and approved by Silvia Bottero, BSc, MSc, a Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101. Mrs. Bottero, EVP Exploration of Montage, is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP), a member of the Geological Society of South Africa and a Member of AusIMM.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute Forward-looking Statements. Words such as “will”, “intends”, “proposed” and “expects” or similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Forward-looking Statements in this press release include statements related to the Company’s objectives of achieving first gold pour in the second quarter of 2027; the Company’s mineral reserve and resource estimates; the timing and amount of future production from the Koné Gold Project; anticipated mining and processing methods of the Koné Gold Project; anticipated mine life of the Koné Gold Project.

Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There is no assurance that any economic satellite deposits will be discovered, and if discovered ever developed or mined. There can be no assurance that any Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral reserve and resource estimates and definitive feasibility studies such as the Mineral Reserve Estimate and the UFS, and in delineating new mineral reserve and resource estimates, including but not limited to, assumptions underlying the production estimates not being realized, incorrect cost assumptions, unexpected variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates being lower than expected, unexpected adverse changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, or expectations in that regard not being met, unexpected failures of plant, equipment or processes (including construction equipment), delays in or increased costs for the delivery of construction equipment and services, unexpected changes to availability of power or the power rates, failure to maintain permits and licenses, higher than expected interest or tax rates, adverse changes in project parameters, unanticipated delays and costs of consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks inherent in the Côte d’Ivoire, title risks, including failure to renew concessions, unanticipated commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, and other risk factors set forth in the Company’s 2024 Annual Information form available at www.sedarplus.ca, under the heading “Risk Factors”. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Montage to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.