LPA Awarded AIA’s Highest Honor for Architecture Firm





BOSTON, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) presented LPA Design Studios with the 2025 AIA Architecture Firm Award, “the highest honor the AIA bestows on an architecture practice,” in a ceremony June 5 during the AIA25 Conference in the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

LPA was honored as a “a trailblazer in sustainable, high-performance architecture, blending a mission-driven ethos with innovative, interdisciplinary design practices.”

Over the last five years, the integrated design firm reduced predicted energy use in its education, civic, healthcare and commercial projects by an average of 75%, and helped lead nationwide efforts to develop more efficient facilities that measure performance around energy, wellness, community and experience.

“LPA Design Studios has evolved into an inspiring force of innovation and collaboration. From architects and engineers to landscape architects and designers … they are united in the shared responsibility of addressing climate change and fostering equitable and thriving communities,” said AIA 2025 President Evelyn Lee, FAIA, NOMA at the ceremony.

The Firm Award recognizes one firm a year that has consistently produced distinguished architecture, while addressing “the future of architecture…[and] honoring its tradition.”

Founded in Orange, California, 60 years ago, LPA has grown into a firm of 500 architects, engineers, designers and researchers with 10 practices working out of studios in California and Texas. Over the years, the firm has built a culture around collaboration, inclusion and a research-driven design process.

“Our story demonstrates what a firm of any size can accomplish when we stop making excuses and focus on performance to deliver design excellence – on every project, for every budget, at every scale,” LPA CEO Wendy Rogers said in her acceptance speech. “What we learned is that our culture makes these results possible, our collective commitment day in and day out.”

LPA’s innovative approach breaks down barriers between disciplines, bringing everyone to the table to problem-solve around each project’s unique challenges. A shared sense of responsibility and a commitment to meet clients’ vision are essential if the industry is going to make significant progress to combat climate change, Rogers told the conference.

“Eliminating carbon from projects must unite us and align our disciplines in a common cause,” Rogers said at the conference. “The task is too big to tackle alone. It requires partnerships, innovation, and a shared belief that our work is always better when everyone sits at the table as equals.”

Media Contact

LPA Design Studios

Daniel Scheuerman, Media Senior Specialist

dscheuerman@lpadesignstudios.com

(949) 701-4180

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b2ba693-c647-4fa3-9009-1c16e0d1238a