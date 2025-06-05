Boundless Bio to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boundless Bio (Nasdaq: BOLD), a clinical-stage oncology company interrogating extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) biology to deliver transformative therapies to patients with previously intractable oncogene amplified cancers, today announced that Zachary Hornby, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

The fireside chat session is scheduled for Monday, June 9, in Miami, FL, at 9:20 a.m. ET. A live and archived webcast of the session will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Boundless Bio’s website.

About Boundless Bio

Boundless Bio is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to unlocking a new paradigm in cancer therapeutics to address the significant unmet need of patients with oncogene amplified tumors. Boundless Bio’s research focuses on extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), a root cause of oncogene amplification observed in 14% to 17% of cancer patients. Boundless Bio is developing the first ecDNA-directed therapeutic candidate (ecDTx), BBI-355, which is an oral inhibitor of checkpoint kinase 1 (CHK1) being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with oncogene amplified cancers. Boundless Bio’s next ecDTx, BBI-825, is an oral inhibitor of ribonucleotide reductase (RNR) that has been evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in cancer patients with resistance gene amplifications. Boundless Bio is also conducting IND-enabling studies of BBI-940, a potentially first-in-class orally bioavailable, potent Kinesin degrader. Boundless Bio is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

