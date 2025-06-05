Navient holds 2025 annual shareholder meeting, appoints Edward Bramson as board chair

HERNDON, Va., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) today held its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders voted in accordance with the recommendations of the company’s board of directors to approve three proposals, including the election of seven nominees to the board.

Linda Mills did not stand for reelection at the 2025 annual meeting. Ms. Mills joined the Navient board of directors in 2014 and served as chair since 2019.

“Linda’s leadership and service on the board since Navient’s inception are greatly appreciated,” said Dave Yowan, president and CEO of Navient. “Her valuable perspectives have been integral to Navient’s continued success.”

Also today, Edward Bramson was elected chair of the board of directors. The current directors are Edward Bramson, Frederick Arnold, Anna Escobedo Cabral, Larry Klane, Michael Lawson, Jane Thompson, and David Yowan.

Mr. Bramson is a partner in Sherborne Investors, a turnaround investment firm. He joined Navient’s board in 2022 and became vice chair in 2024. Mr. Bramson has also served as chairman or chief executive officer of several other publicly traded companies in a range of commercial and financial sectors.

Final voting results are available on a Form 8-K filed with the SEC at SEC.gov and on Navient.com/investors.

