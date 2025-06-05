Tecnológico de Monterrey Launches International Call for IFE Conference 2026

The call is open through June 15 in four categories: research papers, innovation papers, book presentations, and educational innovation case studies.

Selected submissions may be published in Springer’s Lecture Notes in Educational Technology series, indexed in Scopus.

Since its creation in 2006, the IFE Conference has brought together more than 34,000 participants from over 40 countries.



MONTERREY, Mexico, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a pivotal moment for global education, Tecnológico de Monterrey has launched a call directed at researchers, academics, and education professionals to participate as speakers in the upcoming edition of IFE Conference 2026, which will take place from January 27 to 29, 2026, in Monterrey, Mexico.

In the face of rapid advances in artificial intelligence, hybrid learning, and evolving labor market demands, teaching methods, the role of educational institutions, and lifelong learning models are undergoing a profound transformation.

Against this backdrop, the IFE Conference, organized by the Institute for the Future of Education at Tecnológico de Monterrey, aims to be a space for interdisciplinary collaboration where ideas, experiences, and solutions are shared to address the challenges of 21st-century learning. This annual summit, which since its launch in 2006 has gathered more than 34,000 participants from over 40 countries, promotes the exchange of proposals to transform education.

Four participation categories:

Research papers

Innovation papers

Book presentations

Educational innovation case studies

Proposals will be evaluated based on their relevance and originality. Research papers that meet editorial standards may be published in Springer’s Lecture Notes in Educational Technology series, indexed in Scopus.

Thematic axes for the 2026 edition

The thematic focus for this edition includes five key areas

Educational trends, such as the evolution of teaching methods and the development of socioemotional skills

Educational technologies, related to the use of digital tools to enhance teaching and learning

Academic innovation in health, focused on improving medical training and research

Educational innovation management, with evaluation strategies and institutional development

Lifelong learning, aimed at building competencies for employability and personal growth



The call for proposals will remain open through June 15, 2025. Interested participants can find more information and submit their proposals through the official website: https://ifeconference.tec.mx.

