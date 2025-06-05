Orrstown Bank Promotes Zachary Khuri to Chief Revenue Officer and Joshua Hocker to Market President for the Central Pennsylvania Region

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF), is pleased to announce the promotion of Zachary Khuri to Chief Revenue Officer and Joshua Hocker to Market President for the Central Pennsylvania Region, effective immediately.

Zachary Khuri, who most recently served as Market President for Orrstown Bank’s Central Pennsylvania Region, brings more than 20 years of banking experience to his new role. Since joining Orrstown Bank in 2019, Khuri has played a pivotal role in expanding the Bank’s market share and strengthening relationships throughout the region. As Chief Revenue Officer, he will lead the Bank’s revenue-generating lines of business across its entire footprint. Khuri holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Shippensburg University, an MBA from Penn State Harrisburg, and is a graduate of the Duke University Fuqua School of Business Executive Leadership Program.

“Zack’s strategic mindset, deep understanding of our markets, and proven leadership make him the ideal person to help guide Orrstown Bank’s continued growth,” said Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President and CEO of Orrstown Bank. “He embodies our culture of collaboration and client focus, and we are thrilled to welcome him to this role.”

In conjunction with Khuri’s promotion, Joshua Hocker has been named Market President for the Central Pennsylvania Region, succeeding Khuri in the role. Hocker, who most recently served as Director of Middle Market Lending for Orrstown Bank, brings a strong track record of commercial banking success and deep knowledge of the Central Pennsylvania market to his new position. Mr. Hocker holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from West Virginia University and an MBA from Penn State University.

“Josh has consistently demonstrated an ability to build strong client relationships and deliver meaningful results,” said Adam L. Metz, Chief Operating Officer at Orrstown Bank. “His leadership will ensure we continue delivering exceptional value to our clients and communities across the Central Pennsylvania Region.”

About Orrstown

With $5.4 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company”) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company's lending area also includes counties in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia within a 75-mile radius of the Company's executive and administrative offices as well as the District of Columbia. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.'s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "ORRF." For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management with respect to, among other things, future events and the Company's financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates, predictions or projections about events or the Company's industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue. For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

