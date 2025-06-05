Altus Group’s Benchmark Manager Wins 2025 Realcomm Digie Award

TORONTO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, is pleased to share that its newly released Benchmark Manager add-on on ARGUS Intelligence has been awarded the 2025 Realcomm Digie Award for Best Tech Innovation in CRE.

Presented at the Realcomm | IBcon 2025 conference in Savannah, GA, the award celebrates groundbreaking technology that is advancing the CRE industry. Benchmark Manager is the Company’s latest add-on capability on ARGUS Intelligence – Altus’ new flagship platform for modeling, monitoring and managing CRE asset and portfolio performance.

With the ARGUS Intelligence Benchmark Manager add-on, investors now have access to a performance management solution that integrates cashflow modeling, scenario analysis, and market benchmarks. This augments performance attribution analysis to a new level. It helps investors evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of their assets and portfolios. The increased intelligence drives higher quality and more timely decisions.

“We’re honoured to receive this recognition from Realcomm,” said Jorge Blanco, Altus’ Chief Strategy Officer, who attended the conference as a featured panelist. “ARGUS Intelligence’s Benchmark Manager represents a major leap forward in how performance data is used in CRE and directly responds to client feedback. Market comparisons are only as good as the veracity and currency of its underlying data. Those are the two pillars of this new capability. It is driven by one of the most comprehensive datasets in the industry. The award recognizes our ongoing commitment to persistent innovation.”

Now in its 26th year, the Realcomm Digie Awards recognize visionary companies, projects, and leaders that are transforming the real estate landscape through the application of technology, automation, and innovation.

