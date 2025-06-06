MediCoin Launches Worldwide — A New Era for On-Chain Medical Claims

MIAMI, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The moment the crypto and healthcare communities have been waiting for is here! MediCoin officially launches worldwide, ushering in a new era of blockchain-powered access to legal claims tied to medical expenses. $MEDI is now live at $0.10. The future of healthcare and legal claims starts now.

What Is MediCoin?

MediCoin is a utility token built on the Base blockchain that empowers users to purchase and invest in legal claims involving healthcare costs where another party is legally responsible.

These include (among others):

Personal injury claims

Medical malpractice cases

Defective medical device cases

Pharmaceutical cases

All claims are carefully vetted and tokenized on the MediCoin platform, providing buyers with exclusive access to high-potential legal assets that have traditionally been available only to law firms or institutional investors. The platform operates exclusively with the MediCoin token ($MEDI).

Why MediCoin Matters

Legal claims related to medical expenses often result in substantial settlements. By bridging cryptocurrency with real-world legal finance, MediCoin brings much-needed transparency, accessibility, and investment opportunities to an outdated system — while simultaneously helping claimants secure funds more efficiently.

How to Buy MediCoin

MediCoin is now live globally at a public token price of $0.10. Here’s how to get started:

Set up MetaMask and switch to the Base Network

Fund your wallet with ETH (Coinbase withdrawal recommended)

Visit MediCoin.com and connect your wallet

Purchase $MEDI tokens at MediCoin.com/Buy and join the movement

For support and FAQs, visit MediCoin.com/FAQ.

“We’re excited to build the future of healthcare on-chain,” said the MediCoin Team. “Today marks the beginning of a new chapter where blockchain technology unlocks access to legal claims tied to medical expenses and creates investment opportunities for the global crypto community.”

Join MediCoin today and be part of the revolution transforming healthcare and legal claims recovery.

