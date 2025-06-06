Midea's Latest Inverter Split Air Conditioner Won the German Red Dot Award

ESSEN, Germany, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midea has won the prestigious 2025 German Red Dot Product Design Award for its Numen series air conditioners launched in Southeast Asia. The award-winning Numen incorporates Midea's latest AI ECOMASTER and Prime Guard technology. These cutting-edge technologies have also been applied to Midea Celest series, further expanding choices for Southeast Asian consumers, which are now available across Southeast Asia.





AI ECOMASTER System Achieves Perfect Energy Efficiency and Comfort

The Celest series fully inherits Numen's award-winning technology, delivering superior intelligent cooling. AI ECOMASTER system leverages big data algorithms and deep learning to intelligently balance energy efficiency with comfort. Featuring precise ±0.3°C temperature control, it eliminates unnecessary fluctuations and energy waste. SGS-certified to deliver 30% additional energy savings, this system ensures optimal comfort while significantly reducing power consumption. Alongside the AI ECOMASTER, Celest is equipped with Midea's advanced inverter, the heart of air conditioners. As the world's No.1 inverter air conditioner company, Midea has been developing cutting-edge inverter technology for 27 years, obtained 3,300 patents related to inverters worldwide, and owns 35 global leading inverter technologies.

Prime Guard Design Delivers Superior Protection for Excellent Durability

Prime Guard inherits 7 innovative design features that deliver comprehensive protection for Celest Series. The TU1 corrosion-resistance copper tube reduces impurities by 70% compared to ordinary tubes, while the Silver Shield anti-corrosive coating limits corrosion area to just 0.1% versus over 50% in uncoated systems. The Hyper Grapfins™ technology provides 12.5 times greater corrosion resistance and the UV conformal coating creates 2 times thicker protection for circuit boards. Wide voltage operation ensures stable performance across 80V-265V range, while insect resistance and auto dedusting features maintain system cleanliness and efficiency. These technologies are specifically designed to address Southeast Asian users' pain points in humid and rainy climates, ensuring reliable performance in challenging environmental conditions.

COOLFLASH and Healthy Air Technologies Enhance Comfort and Wellness

The Celest series features COOLFLASH technology that drops room temperature by 5°C in 10 minutes with strong 665m³/h airflow. Designed for Southeast Asia's heat, it works reliably even at 55°C. I-Clean shifts from water washing to frost cleaning for better dust and bacteria removal, while AIR MAGIC releases millions of ions to eliminate viruses. Together, these ensure powerful cooling, cleaner air, and high efficiency in harsh tropical climates.





Continuous Technological Innovation Meets Evolving Consumer Demands

The Celest series transforms Midea's Red Dot Award-winning innovations into real consumer benefits. With diversified product choices, cutting-edge intelligent technology is accessible to more Southeast Asian consumers. The Celest series ensures that air conditioning transcends mere cooling, delivering "RELIABLE COOLING GUARANTEED" through AI ECOMASTER's intelligent optimization, COOLFLASH's rapid performance, and Prime Guard's comprehensive protection. Midea's commitment to continuous innovation drives the development of holistic solutions that adapt to evolving lifestyle demands, positioning the brand as a partner in enhancing everyday life across diverse environments and changing consumer expectations.

