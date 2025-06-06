Cracked Media Ventures Announces Strategic Expansion into Emerging Sports Markets

Carmel, Indiana, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cracked Media Ventures

Cracked Media Ventures, a premier remote sports broadcasting and digital media innovation company, has announced its expansion into new sports verticals beyond its tennis roots. Formerly known for its flagship brand, Cracked Racquets, it’s now leveraging its proven media infrastructure, robust streaming technology, and highly engaged digital audience to serve growing demand in sports such as pickleball, paddle, and volleyball.

“Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between elite-level sports and the audiences who crave more coverage, insight, and access,” says Dalton Thieneman, Co-Founder and CEO of Cracked Media Ventures. “We’ve built a model that has proven successful in tennis, and we see the same untapped potential in other sports. We’re excited to bring our content-driven, tech-forward approach to these fast-growing communities.”

This expansion is Cracked Media Ventures’ response to the growing interest in non-mainstream and Olympic-adjacent sports. It was realized that coverage remains fragmented and nonexistent. Hence, it aims to deploy Cracked Racquets’ services into each of these sports using the same scalable infrastructure and storytelling strategy that has solidified its name in the tennis space.

Cracked Racquets

Cracked Racquets has been widely regarded for improving how tennis content is created, consumed, and distributed. Built on four pillars, it has become a go-to platform for comprehensive college and junior tennis coverage. Its broadcast division has delivered live streaming across NCAA Division I, II, and III championships.

Moreover, Cracked Racquets regularly collaborates with leading networks, athletic conferences, and national governing bodies. These include ESPN+, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), the Big 12 Conference (Big 12), and the Southeastern Conference (SEC). With its programming distributed either through premier sports streaming platforms or on YouTube, the brand has earned a reputation for providing professional-grade production.

The company’s proprietary broadcast tool, known as CrossCourt Cast, is capable of covering multiple matches simultaneously. The software enables facilities and leagues to self-produce matches using AI-integrated, app-connected cameras. Schools, conferences, and event operators benefit from a turnkey broadcast solution that includes real-time commentary, multi-angle switching, and instant replay. All of these are designed to deliver top-notch viewer experiences while staying budget-conscious.

In addition to its broadcasting innovations, Cracked Racquets boasts a robust audio media network. It has our critically recognized podcasts: The Mini-Break, Cracked Interviews, Great Shot Podcast, and Inside-Out. They collectively deliver depth in tennis storytelling and analysis. Each series combines expert insights and narrative-driven content, cultivating a dynamic and informed tennis community.

These shows have earned multiple industry accolades and serve a loyal, growing listener base that spans fans, athletes, coaches, and insiders. Fans voted The Mini-Break as a finalist for the 2025 Best Tennis and Racket Podcast by The Sports Podcast Group. In addition, Cracked Interviews was named one of the Best 80 Tennis Podcasts and Best 100 NCAA Podcasts by Million Podcasts.

Besides digital content, the company supports grassroots engagement through live event activations and branded merchandise. From emceeing professional events to energizing collegiate competitions with music and crowd interaction, the Cracked team offers end-to-end event production services that bring flair and energy to courtside experiences. Its apparel line, known for sleek, performance-ready designs featuring the “Cracked” insignia, allows fans and athletes to wear the brand across all levels of play.

With this expansion, Cracked Media Ventures seeks to replicate this successful multi-platform model in sports that, like tennis, possess passionate player bases but lack sustained media visibility. Its future-facing approach revolving around accessibility, community, and tech-driven production positions the company at the forefront of modern sports coverage.

Media Contact

Name: Dalton Thieneman

Email: dalton@crackedracquets.com



