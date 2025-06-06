GPUNET Completes $4M Buyback from Early Investors, Reinforcing Long-Term Growth

Dubai, UAE, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPUNET has successfully completed a $4 million buyback of $GPU tokens from its early Series A investors, delivering 2-3x returns to investors who backed the project in 2022 and 2023. All buybacks were executed via full, upfront USDT payments, no vesting, no strings attached.

This buyback was funded entirely from GPUnet’s treasury and revenues generated by its live, operational datacenter business. GPU.net recorded $10M in revenue in 2024 with a 5% profit margin, and over $500K in profit has already been distributed to node holders across the network. The team is targeting $40M in revenue for 2025, committing at least 10% of that to ongoing buybacks.

Additionally, 80% of early investors have been fully bought out, resulting in a clean cap table and a strong focus on long-term community ownership.This milestone reflects GPUnet’s dedication to long-term value creation, sustainability, and community-first growthrather than speculative hype. The team’s strategy is clear: deliver compute, generate real revenue, and return value to the community and investors.

GPUnet’s datacenter network powers this model. Strategic partnerships with global leaders, including Northern Data (backed by Tether), G42 (UAE’s largest AI development holding, part-owned by Microsoft), NTT (global infrastructure leader), and Bytedance enable GPUnet to offer compute infrastructure at a global scale, powering AI, gaming, and blockchain workloads across the world.

The founding team, led by Suraj Chawla, remains focused on building a scalable, decentralized compute economy that directly serves developers, enterprises, and AI projects, empowering the community as true owners of the network.









GPUnet has achieved significant milestones to date:

250,000+ daily active users across tasks, quests, and dApps.





1,000+ subnets created, powering AI models, tools, and on-chain applications.





Questboard product with over 500,000 users onboarded.





6,050+ global nodes contributing real GPU capacity.





Multiple datacenter sites live, including India, Hong Kong, UAE, and Europe.





Partnerships with enterprise clients like Princeton University, UK Government projects, and 500+ startups through Nasscom.





AI inference workloads optimized across NVIDIA and AMD GPUs, improving performance by 10%.





GPUnet is on track for its Token Generation Event (TGE) on June 6, 2025. This will be followed by a cross-chain liquidity rollout, starting with mints and liquidity deployments on Base, Hyperliquid, BSC, Sui, and Solana throughout June 2025.

More buybacks are planned for 2026, following a disciplined, MicroStrategy-style capital allocation approach, as GPUnet scales its revenue model and compute offerings globally.

GPUnet is not just a token, it’s a live, operational, and revenue-generating decentralized compute network built for the future of AI, gaming, and beyond.

Own compute. Own $GPU.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.




