SkyGate Growth Strategies Launches Inaugural Webinar Featuring JDS Development CEO Michael Stern

Miami, Florida, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inside The Gate: How the Super Wealthy Built Generational Wealth and Technology Is Rewriting the Rules

SkyGate Growth Strategies is proud to announce the launch of its SkyGate Webinar Series, kicking off on June 17, 2025, with an exclusive and timely conversation featuring Michael Stern, Founder and CEO of JDS Development Group—one of the most visionary and successful real estate developers in the United States.

The inaugural webinar, titled “Inside The Gate: How the Super Wealthy Built Generational Wealth and Technology Is Rewriting the Rules" will explore the rapidly growing movement to democratize access to elite investment opportunities, particularly in luxury real estate—an asset class historically dominated by institutional players. Michael Stern has spent his career building iconic, skyline-defining developments across the country. Backed by partnerships with global banks, sovereign wealth funds, and prominent billionaires, JDS Development has delivered a powerful track record of innovation and outsized returns. As the industry evolves, so does Stern’s vision. He now sees a future in opening up access to qualified individual investors—allowing them to participate in deals once exclusive to Wall Street titans.

Through a new partnership with SkyGate Growth Strategies, JDS is expanding access to its luxury real estate projects to a broader audience of qualified participants, aligning with emerging trends in investor inclusivity.

In today’s evolving economic climate, there is growing interest in sectors like real estate that offer tangible asset exposure and long-term development potential. This webinar will explore how the democratization of capital is changing the landscape—and why luxury real estate may be the next frontier.

Webinar Details:

Date: June 17, 2025

Time: 03:00 PM - 04:00PM EST

Featured Guest: Michael Stern, Founder & CEO of JDS Development

Topic: “Inside The Gate: How the Super Wealthy Built Generational Wealth and Technology Is Rewriting the Rules"



Seats are limited. Accredited investors and forward-thinking professionals are encouraged to

reserve their spot early.

About JDS Development Group

JDS Development Group is a real estate development, construction, and acquisition firm based in New York City and Miami, with a national footprint of iconic projects. Known for pushing the boundaries of architecture, design, and engineering, JDS has delivered some of the most prestigious residential and mixed-use developments in the country—including projects like 111 West 57th Street and Monad Terrace in Miami Beach. The firm is vertically integrated, allowing full control from concept through construction and operations, and has been a trusted partner to global institutions seeking long-term, value-driven returns in luxury real estate.

More information: https://jdsdevelopment.com

About SkyGate Growth Strategies

Skygate Growth Strategies is a next-generation investment platform reshaping how accredited investors access private real estate deals. Designed to bridge the gap between high-performance, institutional-grade assets and a new generation of individual investors, Skygate uses modern technology and trusted partnerships to make it easier for people to learn about and engage with private real estate projects, starting at investment minimums of $25,000. Skygate's mission is to democratize capital, level the playing field, and bring the power of real estate investing to more people—without compromising on quality.

Learn more: https://www.skygategs.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements describing future expectations, plans, results, or strategies. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those projected. Changes in product offerings, regulatory plans, and business strategies are potential factors influencing such differences.

No investment advice. For informational purposes only.

