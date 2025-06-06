Camfil APC Publishes Comprehensive Guide on Pharmaceutical Dust Collection Strategies for Oral Solid Dose Manufacturing

Jonesboro, AR, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil APC, a leading manufacturer of industrial dust collectors, today announced the publication of a comprehensive technical guide addressing dust collection strategies for oral solid dose (OSD) pharmaceutical manufacturing. The resource, Pharmaceutical Dust Collection: Strategies for Oral Solid Dose Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, provides industry professionals with essential insights into managing potent compound containment, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency through advanced air filtration technologies.

Addressing Critical Industry Challenges

The pharmaceutical manufacturing industry faces complex challenges in maintaining worker safety while ensuring product quality and regulatory compliance. This new guide specifically addresses the unique air quality management requirements of OSD production, where exposure to potent, toxic, and allergenic dusts presents significant risks to both personnel and product integrity.

"OSD pharmaceutical manufacturers require specialized dust collection solutions that go beyond standard industrial applications," said Tony Galvin, Pharmaceutical Segment Manager, at Camfil APC. "Our new guide provides the technical depth and practical guidance that process engineers, facility managers, and safety professionals need to implement effective containment strategies."

Comprehensive Technical Coverage

The guide covers essential aspects of pharmaceutical OSD dust collection implementation, including:

Regulatory Framework Navigation: OSHA, NFPA and EPA

Designing a Dust Collection System for OSD Production

Dust Capture and Conveyance

Dust Collector Design and Orientation

Primary Filtration Media

Dust Containment

Explosion Protection Measures for Dust Collection Systems

Advanced Filtration Solutions for Pharmaceutical Applications

The guide features information on Camfil APC's pharmaceutical OSD dust collection solutions, including:

Gold Series Camtain® Dust Collector: Engineered for high-containment applications

Quad Pulse Package Compact Dust Collector: Space-efficient solutions for facilities with limited mechanical room availability

Each solution incorporates advanced HEPA filtration technology and specialized containment features designed to meet the stringent requirements of OSD pharmaceutical production environments.

Industry Expert Insights

The guide draws upon extensive experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing applications, providing real-world case studies and implementation examples. Content addresses the specific concerns of cross-functional teams typically involved in dust collection system selection, including process engineers, facilities managers, health and safety professionals, quality assurance teams, and maintenance personnel.

"Effective dust collection in pharmaceutical OSD manufacturing requires understanding both the technical requirements and the operational realities of production environments," noted Tony Galvin, Pharmaceutical Segment Manager, at Camfil APC. "This guide bridges that gap by providing practical implementation strategies backed by proven engineering principles."

Supporting Pharmaceutical Industry Innovation

The guide reflects Camfil APC's ongoing commitment to supporting OSD pharmaceutical manufacturing excellence through advanced dust collection and air filtration technology. As the industry continues to evolve with new compounds, production methods, and regulatory requirements, effective dust collection strategies remain essential for maintaining competitive operations while ensuring worker safety and product quality.

Technical Resource Availability

The complete pharmaceutical OSD dust collection strategies guide is available immediately through Camfil APC's website at camfilapc.com/blog/pharmaceutical-dust-collection-strategies-for-oral-solid-dose-pharmaceutical-manufacturing/.

About Camfil APC

Camfil APC is a leading manufacturer of dust, mist, and fume collection equipment for industrial applications. With decades of experience in air filtration technology, the company provides engineered solutions for challenging industrial environments, including pharmaceutical manufacturing, food processing, metalworking, and chemical production. Camfil APC's comprehensive product portfolio includes dust collectors, replacement filters, and complete system integration services.

The company maintains manufacturing facilities in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and provides technical support, installation, and maintenance services across North America. Camfil APC is part of the global Camfil Group, recognized worldwide for innovation in air filtration technology and commitment to clean air solutions.

For more information about Camfil APC's OSD pharmaceutical dust collection solutions, visit https://camfilapc.com/applications/pharmaceutical/.

