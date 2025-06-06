Nicox: Notice of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on June 27, 2025 and appointment of an ad hoc representative





June 6, 2025 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France







Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, reminds its shareholders that the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025 at 2:30 p.m., at the Company’s headquarters located at Sundesk Sophia Antipolis, rue Evariste Galois, Emerald Square, Bâtiment C – 06410 Biot.



The agenda and the text of the draft resolutions proposed to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting are included in the notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (Official Bulletin of Mandatory Legal Announcements) No. 61 dated May 21, 2025 (No. 2502198) and No. 64 dated May 28, 2025 ( No. 2501651).



Appointment of an Ad Hoc Representative to Represent Defaulting Shareholders



In light of the significant difficulties in reaching the required quorum, the President of the Antibes Commercial Court, has appointed by order on May 6, 2025, SCP EZAVIN-THOMAS, represented in the person of Maître Nathalie Thomas, domiciled 1, Alexandre Mari – 06000 Nice, as ad hoc representative to represent defaulting shareholders at the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholder’s Meeting convened for June 27, 2025 on first call.



The ad hoc representative will thus represent all the shares with voting rights held by shareholders who have not participated or are not represented at this General Meeting. The participation of the ad hoc representative will thus bring the quorum to 100% of shares with voting rights.



In order to ensure the neutrality of the ad hoc representative’s role, the voting rights attached to the shares of the defaulting shareholders will be exercised as follows:







for ordinary resolutions, whether proposed, approved or not approved by the Board of Directors: half the votes in favor and half against;

for extraordinary resolutions whether proposed or approved by the Board of Directors: two-thirds in favor and one-third against;

for extraordinary resolutions not approved by the Board of Directors: one-third in favor and two-thirds against; Documentation and Participation in the General Meeting



The documents relating to the General Meeting, including the text of the draft resolutions and the proxy form, are made available to shareholders at the Company’s headquarters and on its website (www.nicox.com).



Shareholders may vote by proxy, by internet or by attending the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting in person. A guide explaining how to vote, and notably how to vote by internet, is available on the Company’s website. Shareholders may also contact the Company’s Investor Relations team at ag2025nicox@nicox.com for any questions regarding the voting process.