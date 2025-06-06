Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 6 June 2025 at 9:00 EET

Sanoma completed repurchase of own shares

Sanoma has completed the repurchase of own shares, which started on 1 November 2024 and ended on 5 June 2025. During that time, Sanoma acquired a total of 720,000 own shares for an average price of EUR 8.1433 per share. The total sum used for the repurchase was EUR 5.9 million. The shares were acquired in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase. The repurchased shares were acquired on the basis of the authorisations given by the Annual General Meetings on 17 April 2024 and 29 April 2025 and shall be used as a part of the Company’s incentive programme.

Following the repurchase, Sanoma Corporation holds a total of 792,677 own shares, corresponding to 0.48% of the total number of shares.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate across Europe and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2024, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 13.4%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.