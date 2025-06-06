OBI Pharma Enters ADC Collaboration with TegMine Therapeutics utilizing GlycOBI® and TegMiner™ Enabling Technologies

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBI Pharma, Inc. (OBI), a clinical-stage global oncology company specialized in the development of novel cancer therapies such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) (4174. TWO), and TegMine Therapeutics, Inc. (TegMine), a US Biopharma specialized in developing best-in-class antibodies targeting cancer glycans and glycoproteins, have entered into an ADC-related Master Services Agreement (MSA).

Under the terms of the MSA, OBI grants TegMine rights to utilize OBI’s GlycOBI® ADC enabling technologies, powered by EndoSymeOBI® and HYPrOBI®, to identify ADC therapeutics candidates for potential clinical development. If an ADC product candidate(s) is ensued, OBI and TegMine would enter into a formal licensing agreement.

“This strategic collaboration leverages the synergistic strengths of both organizations,” noted Heidi Wang, Ph.D., OBI Pharma’s Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to advancing OBI’s compelling ADC products, we are focused on leveraging the innovative ADC enabling technologies, like GlycOBI®, for strategic partnership. We look forward to working closely with TegMine to generate novel ADC candidates to treat patients with unmet medical need.”

“This collaboration reflects the exciting convergence of two innovative platforms,” said Jeff Bernstein, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of TegMine Therapeutics. “OBI’s ADC technology is an ideal complement to our efforts to target cancer-specific glycans. Together, we have the opportunity to develop ADCs with unprecedented tumor specificity and therapeutic impact.”



About GlycOBI®

OBI has developed a unique glycan-based ADC technology (GlycOBI®), which is in a ‘Plug and Play’ format and compatible with any antibodies, linkers, and payloads in various Drug antibody ratio (DAR). Utilizing OBI’s proprietary enzymatic technology (EndoSymeOBI®) and linker technology (HYPrOBITM), GlycOBI® generates site-specific homogenous ADCs with an efficient and scalable process under GMP conditions. The conjugation process of GlycOBI® avoids disrupting the antibody structure and ensures the ADC has similar biophysical characteristics to the native antibody. Furthermore, OBI’s linker technology has improved conjugation efficiency of the payload, reduced aggregation propensity, which provides advantages on manufacturing ADC products. GlycOBI® has overcome the limitations of traditional ADCs and achieved better antitumor activity and stability in various in vivo animal studies.

About OBI Pharma

OBI is a clinical stage global oncology company that is headquartered in Taiwan and established in 2002. Its mission, together with its wholly owned subsidiary OBI Pharma USA, Inc., is to develop novel cancer therapeutic agents for patients with high unmet medical needs.

OBI’s primary focus is the development of novel ADCs, including the first-generation cysteine-based TROP2 ADC, OBI-992. Using the company’s proprietary ADC enabling technology, GlycOBI®, powered by EndoSymeOBI® and HYPrOBI™; OBI has created its second generation novel ADC pipeline, including monospecific: OBI-902 (TROP2), OBI-904 (Nectin-4), Trastuzumab-ADC (HER2), bi-specifics and dual payload ADCs. To broaden the applicability of the linker technology, HYPrOBI™, OBI further developed a next-generation ThiOBI® platform to enable cysteine-based conjugation. Additionally, OBI’s pipeline also includes the first-in-class AKR1C3-targeted small-molecule prodrug OBI-3424, which selectively releases a potent DNA-alkylating antitumor agent in the presence of the aldo-keto reductase 1C3 (AKR1C3) enzyme that is highly expressed in tumors. Additional information can be found at www.obipharma.com .

GlycOBI®, EndoSymeOBI®, ThiOBI® are registered trademarks of OBI. HYPrOBI™ is a trademark under registration.

About TegMine Therapeutics

TegMine Therapeutics is a privately held biotechnology company based in San Francisco, California, USA focused on developing next-generation antibody-based therapies that target cancer-associated glycans and glycoproteins. Founded in 2017, TegMine is pioneering a highly selective approach to cancer treatment by exploiting tumor-specific carbohydrate antigens that are largely absent from healthy tissues. These novel targets are being developed into a diverse pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecific antibodies, and cell therapies.

TegMine’s proprietary TegMiner™ platform enables the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies against previously inaccessible glycan epitopes, opening new frontiers in oncology for patients with high unmet medical needs.

Additional information can be found at www.tegminetx.com



Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future clinical trials, results and the timing of such trials and results. Such risk factors are identified and discussed from time to time in OBI Pharma’s reports and presentations, including OBI Pharma’s filings with the Taiwan Securities and Futures Bureau.

