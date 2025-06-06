Display Market Industry Forecasts to 2035 | OLED Dominates Display Technology Market; High Growth Expected in Micro-LED Segment

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Display Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Technology, End User, Type of Resolution, Aspect Ratio, Type of Touch Technology, Brightness, Viewing Angle, Power Consumption, Durability and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global display market size is estimated to grow from USD 167.47 billion in the 2025, to USD 261.38 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Display Market Growth and Trends

The evolution of digital technology in the display sector has opened up unparalleled opportunities for companies to connect with and engage their intended audiences. The increasing trend towards larger screens across various fields, coupled with the introduction of innovative display technologies from advanced 3D displays to next-generation digital signage and video surveillance systems is transforming how people interact with information and visual content.

Over the years, the rise of sophisticated technology has resulted in a range of technologies, including liquid crystal displays (LCDs), light-emitting diode displays (LEDs), organic light-emitting diode displays (OLEDs), and more. These displays are widely used in numerous devices, encompassing tablets, laptops, televisions, monitors, and digital signage.

Moreover, the role of displays in providing visual feedback and facilitating interaction between users and electronic devices enhances user experience across various applications and sectors, making them a favored option among users and businesses alike. The appeal of foldable displays, flat panels, and touchscreen functionality also attract consumers in search of high-quality displays for their commercial needs.

Additionally, the rising trend of digital display solutions in the retail industry has generated new avenues for companies to improve their in-store experiences. Intelligent, data-driven retail displays that offer personalized product suggestions, real-time inventory updates, and seamless integration with e-commerce platforms ultimately boost sales and foster customer loyalty. Given these factors, industry participants are adopting these state-of-the-art display solutions to create a memorable impact and establish their brand value for sustainable success in the ever-evolving digital environment, which will likely enhance the market's growth potential during the forecast period, till 2035.

Display Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Product

Based on the type of product, the global display market is segmented into automotive displays, digital signage & large format displays (interactive kiosks, interactive monitors, interactive tables, interactive video walls, interactive whiteboards), PC monitors and laptops, smart wearables, tablets, television, and others. Currently, the smartphones segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the growing adoption of OLED and flexible displays in smartphones, which provide outstanding color precision and vibrancy, delivering richer and more lifelike visuals. However, wearable segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of Technology

Based on the type of technology, the display market is segmented into direct-view LED, E-Paper / E-Ink, Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) (IPS LCD, TFT-LCD, TFT-LCD, VA LCD, Others) LED, Micro-LED, Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED), AMOLED, Micro-LED, Mini-LED, PMOLED), quantum dot, and others. Currently, OLED displays segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the fact that major smartphone manufacturers, including Apple, Samsung, and Google, are increasingly incorporating OLED displays into their devices such as mobiles, tablets, and TVs due to their superior display quality and design versatility, which boosts demand for OLED technology. However, micro-LED segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Feature

Based on the feature, the display market is segmented into flat panel display, flexible panel display, non-touch display, touch display, and transparent panel display. Currently, flat panels segment captures the majority share of the market, owing to the fact that flat panels have become standard displays widely used in TVs, monitors, laptops, and tablets. However, touchscreen displays segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Panel Size

Based on the panel size, the display market is segmented into large display, medium display, micro-display, and small display. Currently, the micro display segment captures the majority share of the market. The use of micro-displays in wearable technology like smartwatches and near-to-eye devices, which require compact screens, greatly benefits from the advantages offered by micro-displays.

Additionally, specialized medical devices that utilize micro-displays are anticipated to contribute to market expansion. However, medium display panels segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of Resolution

Based on type of resolution, the display market is segmented into HD, 4K (ultra high definition), 8K (super high definition), and other resolutions. Currently, 4K (ultra-high definition) segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for 4K resolution displays, particularly for streaming services and content creation. However, full HD resolution displays segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Aspect Ratio

Based on aspect ratio, the display market is segmented into4:3, 16:9, 16:10, and others. Currently, 16:9 aspect ratio segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to its status as the standard aspect ratio widely utilized in most consumer electronics such as televisions, monitors, and smartphones. Additionally, it is the most frequently supported aspect ratio for both content consumption and creation. However, 16:10 aspect ratio segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of Viewing

Based on type of viewing, the display market is segmented into narrow viewing angles, ultra-wide viewing angles, and wide viewing angles. Currently, wide viewing angles segment captures the majority share of the market. Wide viewing angles are commonly used in consumer electronics where shared viewing happens frequently, and their varied color brightness consistency contributes to them holding the largest market share in this segment. Moreover, the demand for high-end and professional screens boosts market growth. However, ultra-wide viewing angles segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Power Consumption

Based on power consumption, the display market is segmented into high power consumption (more than 5W), low power consumption (less than 1W), and medium power consumption (1-5W). Currently, medium power consumption (1-5W) segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to their well-rounded performance and efficiency, making them well-suited for a variety of consumer electronics, with designs that enhance energy efficiency.

Sample Players in the Display Market Profiled in the Report Include:

AUO Corporation

BOE Technology Group

Box Light Corporation

Chi Mei Corporation

Innolux Corporation

Japan Display

Leyard Optoelectronic

LG Display

Marvel Technology

Minda Industries

Mitsubishi Electric

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

Display Market: Research Coverage

The report on the display market features insights on various sections, including:

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the display market, focusing on key market segments, including type of products, type of technology, feature, panel size, type of end-user, type of resolution, aspect ratio, type of touch technology, brightness, viewing angle, power consumption, durability and geographical regions.

An in-depth analysis of the display market, focusing on key market segments, including type of products, type of technology, feature, panel size, type of end-user, type of resolution, aspect ratio, type of touch technology, brightness, viewing angle, power consumption, durability and geographical regions. Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the Display market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, ownership structure.

A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the Display market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, ownership structure. Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the Display market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, display portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the Display market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, display portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook. SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in display market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Which type of display is expected to dominate the market?

