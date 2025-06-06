Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical CMO Market Share Analysis, Trends and Growth Forecasts to 2030 Featuring Catalent, Recipharm, Jubilant Life Sciences and More

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market is poised for remarkable growth, advancing from an estimated USD 59.97 billion in 2025 to a forecasted USD 91.18 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.74% during this period.

China's competitive edge in the CMO market is underscored by its low labor costs, tax incentives, and advantageous currency valuation, which enable pharmaceutical companies to significantly reduce manufacturing expenses. The country benefits from a workforce trained in Western standards, who are returning amid stringent immigration policies abroad. These dynamics, along with government support, have positioned China as a major pharmaceutical manufacturing hub.

India, too, is capitalizing on the burgeoning CMO market, attracting Japanese pharmaceutical investments through favorable foreign direct investment policies. This strategic alignment is fostering partnerships that significantly bolster the domestic manufacturing landscape.

Japan's CMO sector, although nascent, has observed a substantial 30% growth following regulatory changes that distinguish manufacturing from sales. Leading players include Bushu Pharmaceuticals and CMIC.

Australia's pharmaceuticals face challenges due to pricing and reimbursement volatility, yet its geographical location near South Asian markets enhances its export potential.

The COVID-19 pandemic, having originated in Wuhan, a vital pharmaceutical center, has affected global supply chains. This disruption necessitates strategic responses to inventory management, as China provides essential raw materials.

Injectable Dose Formulations Lead Growth

The demand for injectable drugs, driven by the need for rapid acting oncology treatments, underscores a significant opportunity within the market. These formulations promise higher returns due to therapeutic efficiency and swift action.

Prolific late-stage clinical trials, chiefly in cancer therapies, are poised to amplify market growth, with anti-cancer drugs comprising nearly half of the developmental pipeline.

Outsourcing of biologic formulations to CMOs is prevalent, as major pharmaceutical entities concentrate on the discovery and development of new drug modalities.

India's Impactful CMO Market Share

India leverages its vast manpower and regulatory approval to attract multinational pharmaceutical enterprises, enhancing its global footprint in drug manufacturing.

Recent policies allowing certain drug studies without late-stage clinical trials lead to considerable cost savings, fortifying India's appeal for pharmaceutical production.

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on India's sector is evident, with increased costs for APIs due to reliance on Chinese production.

The APAC pharmaceutical CMO market shows a highly fragmented landscape. Large pharmaceutical firms are increasingly outsourcing production to CMOs, seeking cost efficiency and expertise. Vendors are expanding through strategic collaborations to enhance market share. Recent industry developments include expansions by Jubilant Biosys in India and Boehringer's capacity increase in China.

