North America Non-Lethal Weapons Market Size, Growth Trends and Company Strategies 2025-2033 Featuring Byrna Technologies, General Dynamics, Moog and More

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Non-Lethal Weapons Market Size and Growth Trends and Companies 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Non-Lethal Weapons Market is expected to reach US$ 4.41 billion by 2033 from US$ 2.86 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.92% from 2025 to 2033. Due to significant defense spending, technology developments, and growing demand from the military and law enforcement, North America presently controls the majority of the market.

North America Non-Lethal Weapons Industry Overview

Driven by the growing need for crowd control, peacekeeping, and public safety measures, the non-lethal weapons business in North America is an essential part of the larger defense and law enforcement sector. These weapons are essential in situations when employing fatal force is either improper or prohibited by law since they are intended to incapacitate or dissuade people without causing irreversible injury. The military, law enforcement, border security, and private security companies are the main users. Important product categories include rubber bullets, tear gas, acoustic or directed energy devices, and conducted energy weapons (like Tasers).

Increased expenditures in updating law enforcement infrastructure, social unrest, and geopolitical tensions all have a significant impact on the market growth in this industry. With the help of substantial government contracts and R&D funding, American businesses like Axon Enterprise, Combined Systems, and Raytheon Technologies control the area market. Moderate growth is also been observed in Canada, especially in the use of less-lethal instruments into community police strategies. Innovation and operational efficacy are being further pushed by technological developments like AI-enabled targeting and remotely controlled non-lethal drones.

The sector still has to deal with issues including ethical dilemmas, public outrage over abuse, and regulatory scrutiny despite its development trajectory. Manufacturers and authorities are responding to calls for accountability and transparency by enhancing training procedures and introducing usage tracking. Furthermore, as civil rights organizations call for more stringent regulation, the regulatory landscape is becoming increasingly complicated. However, the North American market is anticipated to continue growing steadily over the next ten years due to the growing emphasis on de-escalation and non-lethal engagement, especially as social movements and urbanization put more pressure on law enforcement to use humane control techniques.

Through intensive research, development, and use of cutting-edge crowd control and defense technologies, the United States plays a crucial role in the market for non-lethal weapons. To improve operating capabilities while reducing deaths, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and law enforcement organizations make significant investments in non-lethal options such as chemical agents, directed-energy weapons, and acoustic devices. Innovation is fueled by ongoing technical improvements at top defense contractors including Raytheon Technologies, General Dynamics, and Axon Enterprise.

For example, Byrna Technologies reported in November 2024 that it was selling more than 500,000 Byrna SD personal security devices, which are portable CO2-powered launchers that provide less-lethal options for the personal defense and security industries. The United States' influence in international military plans is further strengthened by its exports of non-lethal weaponry, which aid allies in riot control, border security, and peacekeeping operations.

Growth Drivers for the North America Non-Lethal Weapons Market

Rising Incidents of Civil Unrest and Protests

Civil unrest, public demonstrations, and social movements have significantly increased in North America in recent years; these events are frequently brought on by political, racial, and economic concerns. Law enforcement organizations are under more pressure than ever to control crowds without resorting to deadly force as a result of this spike. Non-lethal weapons like pepper spray, rubber bullets, tear gas, and Tasers are vital resources for defusing tense situations without causing irreversible damage. In keeping with the increasing legal and popular demands for compassionate police, these technologies provide a tactical edge in upholding public order. As a result, the market for non-lethal weaponry in North America is expanding due in large part to the growing desire for non-lethal options.

Modernization of Military and Law Enforcement Agencies

To address changing security threats, federal, state, and municipal governments in the United States and Canada are aggressively updating their armed forces and law enforcement organizations. Adopting cutting-edge non-lethal weapon systems that provide increased accuracy, efficacy, and adherence to human rights norms is a crucial component of this modernization. These devices are being included into counterterrorism, border security, and riot control operations when the use of lethal force would not be suitable. The need for these technologies is being sustained by ongoing investments in defense modernization and public safety initiatives, which are backed by stable government budgets. Non-lethal weapons are becoming crucial parts of modern security plans across North America as agencies look to increase operational preparedness while reducing injury.

Technological Advancements

The market for non-lethal weaponry in North America is expanding due in large part to technological advancement. The possibilities of non-lethal platforms are being revolutionized by developments in smart systems, acoustic deterrents, and directed energy weapons. In order to improve accuracy, flexibility, and safety in a variety of operational contexts, businesses are progressively using artificial intelligence, data analytics, and remote operation capabilities. These developments increase the effectiveness of non-lethal instruments for urban operations, tactical reaction, and crowd control. Development and deployment are moving more quickly because to government-supported R&D programs and strategic alliances with defense firms. North American manufacturers have a significant competitive edge in the worldwide market thanks to this thriving innovation environment, which also positions the area as a leader in next-generation non-lethal weapon technology.

Challenges in the North America Non-Lethal Weapons Market

Regulatory and Legal Constraints

Both domestic legislation and international human rights frameworks strictly limit the use of non-lethal weapons in North America. To guarantee proper usage, especially in civilian contexts, law enforcement organizations must manage intricate legal obligations. Lawsuits, internal investigations, and public outcry can follow misuse or events involving excessive force, such as the incorrect use of chemical agents or Tasers. Procurement and training initiatives may be slowed down by agencies' careful implementation techniques, which are frequently prompted by these legal issues. More supervision, reporting, and accountability are also being pushed for by changing legal requirements and civil rights activism. The wider adoption and operational flexibility of non-lethal weapon systems throughout the area are therefore severely hampered by regulatory and legal restrictions.

High Costs and Budget Limitations

High development and deployment costs are associated with advanced non-lethal weapon systems, especially those that use technologies like directed energy, artificial intelligence, and remote operation. For smaller police agencies and local governments with tighter resources, these advanced instruments frequently necessitate large investments in infrastructure, maintenance, and training. Because of this, adoption is frequently concentrated in government agencies with more funding or in bigger urban regions. Furthermore, obtaining such technology usually involves a drawn-out, bureaucratic procurement process that includes intricate approval processes and multi-level scrutiny. By delaying implementation and lowering non-lethal weapons' overall market penetration, these administrative and financial obstacles might restrict their availability in smaller jurisdictions and impede the expansion of the sector as a whole in North America.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered North America

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. North America Non-Lethal Weapons Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 Product Type

6.2 Technology

6.3 End Use

6.4 Country



7. Product Type

7.1 Gases and sprays

7.2 Grenades

7.3 Bullets

7.4 Taser Guns

7.5 Others



8. Technology

8.1 Chemical

8.2 Electroshock

8.3 Mechanical and Kinetic

8.4 Acoustic/Light

8.5 Others



9. End Use

9.1 Law Enforcement

9.2 Military

9.3 Others



10. Country

10.1 United States

10.2 Canada



11. Porter's Five Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat



13. Company Analysis

13.1 Byrna Technologies Inc.

13.2 General Dynamics Corporation

13.3 Moog Inc.

13.4 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

13.5 Rheinmetall AG

13.6 Textron Inc.

13.7 Combined Systems Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s7ujq8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment