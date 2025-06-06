Spain Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 63 Existing Data Centers and 22 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Madrid.The upcoming data center power capacity is now more than 5x larger than the current installed capacity

Major players such as Edged Energy & Merlin, QTS (Blackstone), Solaria, and ACS Group are contributing significantly to the upcoming capacity. Several new entrants such as Form8tion Data Centers, Prime Data Centers, and Panattoni are expanding the competitive landscape.

The region is seeing strong investor interest, supported by Spain's strategic location, fiber connectivity, and supportive government policies.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the Spain data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 63 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 22 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: A Coruna, Albacete, Barcelona, Bilbao, Caceres, Catalonia, Granada, Jaen, Logrono, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, San Cristobal de La Laguna, San Sebastian, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Santander, Seville, Talavera de la Reina, Terrassa, Valencia.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets 1/2 Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation per kW pricing

Existing Data Centers (63 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (MAD 3 or BCN1 Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (22 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



The major operators/investors covered in this Spain Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

ACS Group

Area Project Solutions

Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI)

Adam Ecotech (CVC DIF)

Aire Networks

Arsys

AtlasEdge

Avaio

bitNAP

Civicos Networking

Cogent Communications

Comvive Servidores SL

CyrusOne

Data4 Group

Digital Realty

D-ALiX (ITER Group)

Edged Energy & Merlin Properties

EdgeConneX

Edgnex

Equinix

Espanix

Fibernet

Fibra Medios Telecom

Form8tion Data Centers

Global Switch

Global Technical Realty (GTR)

Grupo Trevenque

Grupalia Internet S.A

GTT Communications

Hispaweb

Ibercom

Ingenostrum

Indra

Iron Mountain

Ipcore Datacenters

Malga Data Center

Merlin Properties

Nethits` Telecom

Nexica - Econocom Group

Nixval

NTT DATA

Orange Business Services

Panattoni

Prime Data Centers

Pure Data Center

QTS (Blackstone)

Solaria

Soltia Consulting SL

T-Systems

Tissat

Towernet infrastructures SL

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g08sg0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.