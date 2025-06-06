France Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Existing and Upcoming White-floor Space, Current IT Load Capacity, Future Capacity Additions, Retail Colocation Pricing, Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The upcoming data center capacity in France is now projected to exceed 1 GW, which is nearly 10x the current existing capacity. Paris continues to dominate with the highest concentration of existing rack capacity.
Icade, OpCore, and Data4 Group lead in upcoming capacity additions, followed closely by Digital Realty and Evroc. Digital Realty, Equinix, and Telehouse are among the top existing operators based on total rack capacity. France's favorable land availability and stable power grid makes it a key location for large-scale developments compared to other Tier 1 hubs like Dublin or Frankfurt.
New players such as CloudHQ, NTT DATA, and CyrusOne are entering the market with substantial planned investments.
This database (Excel) product covers the France data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 150 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 17 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Albi, Amilly, Anzin, Arras, Aubergenville, Belfort, Besancon, Bordeaux, Brest, Brittany, Calais, Chateaubourg, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Douai, Epernay, Essonne, Grenoble, Le Mans, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Metz, Montpellier, Moselle, Nantes, Narbonne, Nice, Nimes, Normandy, Paris, Poitiers, Reims, Rennes, Rouen, Sophia Antipolis, Strasbourg, Toulon, Toulouse, Tours, Vendee.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets 1/2
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation per kW pricing
Key Market Highlights
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (150 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (FR1 or MRS1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (17 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The major operators/investors covered in this France Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- Advanced MedioMatrix
- ASP Server
- AtlasEdge
- Blue
- BT BLUE
- CELESTE
- CIV
- CloudHQ
- Cogent Communications
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Comarch
- CyrusOne
- Data4 Group
- Datagrex
- DataOne
- dc2scale
- Decima
- Denv-R
- Digital Realty
- DTiX
- Eolas
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere
- EURA DC
- Evroc
- Extendo Datacenter
- Foliateam
- Free Pro
- fullsave
- Global Service Provider
- Global Switch
- Green Computing
- Groupe Asten
- GTT Communications
- hosTELyon
- IBO
- Icade
- ikoula
- Jaguar Network
- MAXNOD
- Nation Data Center
- Netiwan
- Nexeren (XEFI
- Formerly SHD Datacenter)
- nLighten
- NTT DATA
- OpCore
- Orange Business Services
- Penta Infra
- Phocea DC
- Segro
- Sesterce
- SFR Business
- TAS
- TDF
- Telehouse
- Thesee Datacenter
- XL360
