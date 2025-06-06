Denmark Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Upcoming Construction in Aarhus and Skanderborg Boosts Growth

Discover the comprehensive Denmark data center market portfolio analysis, perfect for professionals targeting investments in colocation data centers. This Excel database provides meticulous insights into 27 existing and 5 upcoming data centers, spanning key locations like Copenhagen, Aarhus, and Skanderborg. Assess current and upcoming white-floor spaces, IT load capacities, retail and wholesale pricing, and recognize leading players like atNorth, Prime Data Centers, and Digital Realty. Copenhagen leads with around 60% rack capacity, while Aarhus and Skanderborg emerge as new hubs. Ideal for REITs, contractors, and corporate agencies, gain essential data to navigate Denmark's growing data center landscape.

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Denmark currently has over 25 active data centers with around 100 MW of total IT power. The upcoming capacity is expected to reach 400 MW - more than four times the existing capacity.

atNorth and Prime Data Centers are leading upcoming developments with large-scale projects. Digital Realty and STACK Infrastructure are among the top existing operators with nearly 70 MW of combined capacity.

Around 60% of the current rack capacity is centered in Copenhagen. Aarhus and Skanderborg are gaining attention as emerging data center hubs. Most of the upcoming facilities are planned in and around Copenhagen, reinforcing its position as the country's core data center market.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the Denmark data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 27 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 5 upcoming data center
  • Locations covered: Aarhus, Copenhagen, Esbjerg, Herning, Kolding, Saeby, Silkeborg, Skanderborg, Taastrup.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets 1/2
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation per kW pricing

Existing Data Centers (27 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (CPH2 or DK01)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (5 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

The major operators/investors covered in this Denmark Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

  • Adeo Data center
  • AtlasEdge
  • Bulk Infrastructure
  • Cibicom
  • Curanet (team.blue)
  • Digital Realty
  • DLX.DK
  • ECO-LocaXion
  • GlobalConnect
  • JN Data
  • NNIT
  • Penta Infra
  • Prime Data Centers
  • STACK Infrastructure
  • Telia Group
  • atNorth

