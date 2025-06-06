Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market Outlook 2025-2030: Compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, and Other Regulations Drives Adoption with Industry Registering 23.6% CAGR

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market by Offering (SD-WAN, SSE), SD-WAN Offering (Software, Appliances), SSE Offering (Zero Trust Network Access, Cloud Access Security Broker, Secure Web Gateway, Firewall as a Service) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The SASE market is estimated to be USD 15.52 billion in 2025 and reach USD 44.68 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 23.6%, from 2025 to 2030.

Regulatory mandates such as GDPR, HIPAA, and others mandate are pushing organizations have in place measures for data access, usage, and protection. This involves having sensitive data available only to authenticated users, logging all access activity, and having detailed audit logs. SASE facilitates these compliance initiatives by offering a centralized platform that enforces uniform security policies on all users, locations, and devices. With built-in logging, data loss prevention (DLP), and identity-based access controls, SASE allows organizations to prove compliance, minimize the risk of a violation, and quickly respond to audits or an incident involving sensitive data.







Zero Trust Network Access SSE Solutions to contribute the largest share of the SASE market during the forecast period



ZTNA is a security architecture that enforces strong identity authentication and access controls before allowing users access to applications or data, whether they are remote or on-premises. In contrast to legacy VPNs, ZTNA adheres to the never trust, always verify principle, dynamically verifying user identity, device posture, and context with each access request. It employs safe, encrypted tunnels to connect users solely to the precise resources to which they have permission to connect, without exposing the wider network.

ZTNA solutions are generally combined with identity providers, endpoint detection software, and policy engines to continually evaluate risk and enforce detailed, least-privilege access. This reduces the attack surface, stops lateral movement, and enhances visibility across user activity, and thus forms a central element of contemporary, cloud-native security designs.



SD-WAN Appliances projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



SD-WAN appliances are physical or virtual devices that are installed at network edge locations like branch offices or data centers to direct and control traffic over various kinds of connections like MPLS, broadband, and LTE. These appliances facilitate smart path selection, application-aware routing, and centralized policy enforcement to enable businesses to optimize performance, minimize latency, and enhance reliability for mission-critical applications.

They tend to include security functionalities like firewalls, encryption, and intrusion prevention, and enable secure and effective connectivity. SD-WAN appliances are also easier to deploy and scale, making them perfect for organizations with distributed operations. With features such as real-time analytics, automated failover, and cloud integration, the appliances provide efficient performance and seamless user experiences across the network.



North America projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period



The SASE market in North America is growing rapidly, fueled by the increasing demand for cloud-based security technologies and the shift toward remote work. Organizations are increasingly embracing SASE to better secure their networks, streamline network management, and provide remote workers and distributed teams with seamless, secure access. Key market players include Cisco Systems, Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, Fortinet, and Akamai Technologies, which are driving the market with advanced solutions that combine network security and connectivity. The region is witnessing increased investment in cybersecurity infrastructure, with companies prioritizing solutions that offer scalability, flexibility, and strong protection across their networks.



This transition is pushing businesses to transform their security practices, integrating SASE to accelerate digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of a hybrid workforce. As the market expands, companies also focus on improving their understanding of network traffic and enhancing threat detection to respond effectively to real-time security incidents. The growing sophistication of cyberattacks is further driving the demand for unified, cloud-native security platforms like SASE.

Research Coverage



The market study covers the SASE market size across different segments. It aims to estimate the market size and the growth potential across different segments, including offering (infrastructure, services), business model, and regions. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

The major players in the SASE market are Cisco Systems (US), HPE (US), Verizon (US), Broadcom (US), Fortinet (US), Akamai (US), Oracle (US), Juniper Networks (US), Extreme Networks (US), AT&T (US), Palo Alto (US), Checkpoint Software Technologies (Israel), and Huawei (China). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the SASE market.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 369 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $15.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $44.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Adoption of Remote Work and Hybrid Workforce Models Zero Trust Security Implementation Growing SD-WAN Adoption

Restraints High Implementation Costs Complexity in Migrating from Legacy Infrastructure to SASE

Opportunities Growing Digital Transformation Initiatives Across Industries Expansion of Edge Computing and 5G Networks

Challenges Managing Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Environments Ensuring Data Sovereignty and Compliance



Ecosystem Analysis

Case Study Analysis

Lemonade Insurance Innovates Secure Work Access with Prisma Access Browser

European Software Company Cuts Cybersecurity Costs by 50% with Fortinet's FortiSASE for Hybrid Workforce Security

SASE Provides Manufacturing Company with Foundation for Secure Future

Strengthening Solar Energy Networks with Versa Unified SASE Through SB Energy's Security Journey

Value Chain Analysis

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Prices Offered by Key Players, by SSE Offering, 2024

Indicative Pricing Offered Key Players, by SASE Offering, 2024

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Virtualization Cloud Computing

Complementary Technologies Data Analytics Virtual Private Networks

Adjacent Technologies Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning 5G and Next-Generation Networks IoT Edge Computing



Patent Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

Technology Roadmap for SASE Market

Best Practices to Implement in SASE

Current and Emerging Business Models

Tools, Frameworks, and Techniques

Trade Analysis

Impact of AI/Gen AI on SASE Market

Investment and Funding Scenario

Impact of 2025 US Tariffs: SASE Market

Introduction

Key Tariff Rates

Price Impact Analysis

Key Impact on Various Regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific End-Use Industry Impact Manufacturing Financial Services Healthcare Retail and E-Commerce Education



Companies Profiled in this SASE Market Report

Cisco Systems

Broadcom

Palo Alto Networks

Akamai

Fortinet

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei

AT&T

Verizon

Juniper Networks

Oracle

Nokia

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies

Orange Business

Comcast Corporation

Ericsson

BT Group

Barracuda Networks

Sophos

Riverbed Technology

Zain Group

Lumen Technologies

KT Corporation

Colt Technology Services

NEC Corporation

Tata Communications

Forcepoint

Kyndryl

GTT Communications

NTT Communications

STC

Deutsche Telekom

Telefonica

Telstra

Vodafone Group

HCL Tech

Microland

Wipro

Singtel

Zscaler

Netskope

Cloudflare

McAfee

Tibco Software

Proofpoint

Sonicwall

Versa Networks

Aryaka Networks

Cato Networks

Flexiwan

Nour Global

Fatpipe Networks

Lavelle Networks

Peplink

MCM Telecom

Ransnet

Open Systems

Exium

Twingate

Claro Enterprise Solutions

Nordlayer

