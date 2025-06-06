Trends Shaping Australia's Orange Market 2025-2034 - Demand for Organic and Locally Sourced Oranges Rising, Bolstered by Sustainable Farming and Technology Advancements

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Orange Market Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the Australia orange market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.20% between 2025 and 2034, supported by the growing health-conscious consumers seeking nutrient-rich foods and beverages.







A key factor contributing to the growth of the Australia orange market is the rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of citrus fruits. The increasing shift towards natural and functional foods has boosted the demand for fresh oranges and orange-based products, particularly among health-conscious consumers. Additionally, the growing trend of organic and sustainably produced fruits has led to an increase in demand for organically grown oranges, encouraging Australian farmers to adopt sustainable farming practices.



Australia's export industry is playing a crucial role in the Australia orange market expansion, with significant shipments sent to key markets, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries. The strong reputation of Australian oranges for their premium quality and high safety standards has made them highly competitive in international markets. Furthermore, the implementation of free trade agreements and favourable trade policies has facilitated smoother export processes, making Australian oranges more accessible to global consumers.



According to the Australia orange market analysis, Australia's orange production is supported by advancements in agricultural technology, which have enhanced productivity and quality. The adoption of precision farming techniques, improved irrigation systems, and modern pest control methods has significantly improved crop yields and fruit quality. Additionally, research and development efforts have led to the introduction of new orange varieties that offer better resistance to pests and diseases while maintaining superior taste and nutritional value. These innovations are expected to drive long-term sustainability and profitability for the Australian citrus industry.



The rising intake of processed orange products, particularly orange juice, is another major contributor to the Australia orange market growth. Orange juice remains one of the most popular fruit beverages in Australia, with consumers preferring fresh and minimally processed options. The growing demand for cold-pressed and natural fruit juices, free from artificial additives and preservatives, has encouraged manufacturers to develop premium orange juice products catering to health-conscious individuals. Moreover, the use of orange extracts and essential oils in the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries has further expanded the applications of oranges beyond traditional consumption.



The increasing consumer preference for locally sourced and sustainable produce will present new opportunities for the Australia orange market development. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental impacts of their food choices, leading to a greater demand for Australian-grown oranges over imported alternatives. Retailers and foodservice providers are also prioritising locally sourced citrus products to meet consumer expectations for freshness and quality. Furthermore, the rise of direct-to-consumer sales channels, such as online grocery platforms and farm-to-table initiatives, has enabled Australian orange growers to reach a broader customer base and enhance market accessibility.



The government and industry associations will continue to support the growth of the Australia orange market through various initiatives aimed at improving export opportunities, enhancing production efficiency, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. Programs focused on research, innovation, and market development have helped Australian citrus producers maintain their competitive edge in both domestic and international markets. Efforts to strengthen biosecurity measures and ensure compliance with international quality standards have also played a crucial role in maintaining Australia's reputation as a trusted supplier of premium citrus fruits.



Despite the positive growth trajectory, the Australia orange market dynamics incurs challenges, including climate-related risks, fluctuating production levels, and competition from other citrus-producing countries. Adverse weather conditions, such as droughts and extreme heat, can impact orange yields and fruit quality, affecting overall market stability. Additionally, the rising production costs, labour shortages, and supply chain disruptions pose hindrance for growers and exporters. However, the ongoing investments in research, innovation, and sustainable farming practices are expected to mitigate these challenges and strengthen the resilience of the industry.

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the Australia orange market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

Citrus Australia Ltd.

Real Juice Company

The Original Juice Co. Limited

Monde Nissin (Australia) Pty. Ltd.

Grove Juice

Synergy Food Group

Nippy's Fruit Juices Pty. Ltd.

Others

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $46.78 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $57.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.2% Regions Covered Australia

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Australia Orange Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Australia Orange Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Australia Orange Market Forecast (2025-2034)



6 Australia Orange Market by Type

6.1 Navel Orange

6.2 Red Orange

6.3 Blood Orange

6.4 Sweet Orange

6.5 Others

7 Australia Orange Market by Product Type

7.1 Frozen

7.2 Fresh

7.3 Juice

7.4 Others

8 Australia Orange Market by Application

8.1 Concentrate

8.2 Juice

8.3 Powder

9 Australia Orange Market by Distribution Channel

9.1 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.3 Online Channels

9.4 Others

10 Australia Orange Market by Region

10.1 New South Wales

10.2 Victoria

10.3 Queensland

10.4 Australian Capital Territory

10.5 Western Australia

10.6 Others

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.1.1 Strengths

11.1.2 Weaknesses

11.1.3 Opportunities

11.1.4 Threats

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.2.1 Supplier's Power

11.2.2 Buyer's Power

11.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

11.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

11.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Supplier Selection

12.2 Key Global Players

12.3 Key Regional Players

12.4 Key Player Strategies

12.5 Company Profiles



