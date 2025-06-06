Rice Noodles (Vermicelli, Stick, Wide, Other) Market Insights Report 2025: Thai President Foods, Nongshim Co., Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Nasoya Foods USA, and Nissin Foods Co. Lead the Competition

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rice Noodles Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Rice Noodles Market was valued at USD 6.32 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 10.43 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.71%. This growth is fueled by increasing global demand for gluten-free and health-conscious food alternatives. The expanding popularity of Asian cuisine, especially across North America and Europe, is further boosting market penetration.

Rising adoption among vegan and vegetarian consumers, coupled with innovations in flavor, packaging, and convenience-focused ready-to-eat formats, is drawing wider consumer interest. Additionally, market players are actively diversifying their product offerings and strengthening their distribution strategies to capitalize on these evolving consumer trends.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Health Consciousness and Demand for Gluten-Free Products: Health-conscious consumers are increasingly seeking gluten-free dietary options, which has significantly driven demand for rice noodles. With growing awareness of celiac disease and gluten intolerance, more individuals are replacing wheat-based products with naturally gluten-free alternatives like rice noodles. In the UK, for example, nearly 15% of households are reported to avoid gluten or wheat as part of a larger clean-eating movement. Rice noodles are appealing not only to those with dietary restrictions but also to individuals pursuing balanced, light, and easy-to-digest meals. These noodles also align with low-fat and low-cholesterol diets. Clean-label trends and the desire to avoid artificial preservatives and additives further enhance their marketability. As a result, rice noodles are being positioned beyond their traditional ethnic niche, increasingly viewed as a mainstream health food globally.

Key Market Challenges

Intense Market Competition and Price Sensitivity: The rice noodles market faces substantial competition, both from within the noodle industry and from adjacent product categories. A wide array of brands - both regional and global - offer similar products, leading to pricing pressures and limited differentiation. Rice noodles also compete with wheat, soba, and multigrain noodles, which may hold stronger loyalty in certain markets. In price-sensitive regions, especially developing economies, consumer preference often leans toward affordability over premium or health-centric features. Private label brands from major retailers further intensify competition by offering similar quality at reduced prices. These dynamics require manufacturers to manage a complex balance between innovation, quality, and cost competitiveness, often at the expense of profit margins and marketing budgets.

Key Market Trends

Surge in Demand for Organic and Clean-Label Rice Noodles: The global shift toward organic and clean-label foods is strongly influencing rice noodle consumption. Consumers are prioritizing transparency in ingredient sourcing and production, opting for products that are free from artificial additives, GMOs, and preservatives. Organic rice noodles, made from certified organic rice, are increasingly favored across markets in North America, Europe, and Asia due to their health and environmental benefits. Brands are responding by highlighting attributes such as "non-GMO," "organic-certified," and "100% natural" on packaging to appeal to these preferences. As awareness of food purity and sustainability grows, and regulatory bodies continue to support organic labeling, demand for clean-label rice noodles is expected to rise steadily, particularly among health-conscious and higher-income consumers.

Key Players Profiled in this Rice Noodles Market Report:

Thai President Foods Public Company Limited

Nongshim Co., Ltd.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.

Nasoya Foods USA, LLC

Nissin Foods Co., Ltd.

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Lotus Foods Inc.

Annie Chun's, Inc.

Embridge Foods, Inc.

Natural Earth Products Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Rice Noodles Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Rice Noodles Market, By Product Type:

Vermicelli

Stick

Wide

Others

Rice Noodles Market, By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Rice Noodles Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Vietnam

South America Argentina Colombia Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

