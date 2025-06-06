Belgium Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 35 Existing Data Centers, 4 Upcoming Data Centers, 19 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The upcoming power capacity will boost Belgium's digital infrastructure readiness for AI, HPC, and cloud workloads. Operators like EdgeConneX, Penta Infra, and Proximus are expanding gradually across strategic sites.
Most of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Brussels. Digital Realty, LCL, and Datacenter United are the largest data center operators in the market. Upcoming developments by players like KEVLINX and LCL are set to add more than 45 MW of IT power, significantly increasing the country's capacity.
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product covers the Belgium data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 35 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Aalst, Anderlecht, Antwerp, Brussels, Brussels West, Gent, Herstal, Leuven, Liege, Limburg, Muizen, Oostkamp, Wallonia, Zaventem, Zele.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets 1/2
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation per kW pricing
Existing Data Centers (35 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (4 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The major operators/investors covered in this Belgium Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- AlphaCloud
- AtlasEdge
- BICS
- Datacenter United
- Digital Realty
- EdgeConneX
- Etix Everywhere
- KEVLINX
- LCL
- Lumen Technologies
- NetTech DC
- nLighten
- NRB
- Orange Business Services
- Penta Infra
- Proximus Datacenter
- Smals
- Unix-Solutions
- Zayo Group
