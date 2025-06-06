Germany Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 186 Existing Data Centers, 40 Upcoming Data Centers, and 72 Operators/investors

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Frankfurt continues to be the main hub, hosting both current and future data center capacity.
The upcoming data center power capacity is nearly 1.8x higher than the current existing capacity, indicating strong growth in the German market. NTT DATA, VIRTUS Data Centres, Maincubes, and CyrusOne are leading the upcoming supply with large-scale developments. Digital Realty, Equinix, and CyrusOne remain dominant players in the existing market.
The upcoming rack capacity is expected to reach over 330,000 racks. New market entrants like Lidl (Schwarz Group), Goodman, and PGIM Real Estate are boosting supply through sizable developments. Operators like CloudHQ, STACK Infrastructure, Colt DCS, and SDC Capital Partners are also expanding their presence in Germany.
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product covers the Germany data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 186 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 40 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Alsbach-Hahnlein, Berlin, Bochum, Bonn, Cologne, Dortmund, Dresden, Dusseldorf, Ellhofen, Falkenstein, Frankfurt, Goppingen, Hallstadt, Hamburg, Hanau, Hannover, Herne, Hof, Jena, Karlsruhe, Langen, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Ludwigshafen, Munich, Nuremberg, Rhein-Ruhr, Saarland, Stuttgart.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets 1/2
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation per kW pricing
Existing Data Centers (186 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Frankfurt I or STU1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (40 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The major Operators/investors covered in this Germany Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- 3U Telecom
- Aixit
- Artfiles
- AtlasEdge
- Bluestar Datacenter
- Carrier Colo
- Centron
- China Mobile International (CMI)
- CloudHQ
- Cogent Communications
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Comarch
- Comtrance
- Contabo
- CyrusOne
- DARZ
- Data Castle
- Data Center Partners (DCP)
- dataR
- Digital Realty
- DOKOM 21
- EdgeConneX
- EMC HostCo
- envia TEL
- Equinix
- EVF Data Center
- FirstColo
- Global Switch
- Goodman
- GRASS-MERKUR
- Green Mountain & KMW
- GTT Communications
- Hetzner Online
- IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)
- Iron Mountain
- ISPpro Internet
- ITENOS
- LEW (Lechwerke AG - E.ON)
- Lidl (Schwarz Group)
- Lumen Technologies
- Maincubes
- Mainova WebHouse
- MK NETZDIENSTE
- myLoc managed IT (WIIT)
- NDC-GARBE Data Centers
- NET-BUILD
- NewTelco
- nLighten
- Noris Network
- NorthC
- NTT DATA
- Penta Infra
- Pfalzkom
- PGIM Real Estate
- Planet IC
- PlusServer
- Portus Data Centers
- PYUR (HL KOMM)
- ratiokontakt
- SDC Capital Partners
- SpeedBone
- STACK Infrastructure
- STACKIT
- Telehouse
- Telemaxx
- TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet
- Trusted-Colo
- TWLKOM
- Vantage Data Centers
- VIRTUS Data Centres
- WIIT AG
- Yondr
