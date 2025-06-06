Axi Showcases Their Capital Allocation Program, Axi Select, at the Finance Magnates Africa Summit

SYDNEY, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online FX and CFD broker Axi attended the Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:25), held on May 29-30, 2025, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa.

Event attendees were introduced to Axi Select, Axi’s capital allocation program launched in 2023. The program, designed to empower ambitious traders on their trading journey, has been a game-changer in the trading field. Tens of thousands of traders worldwide have signed up to Axi Select, with many now reaching significant milestones and accessing funding amounts of $100,000, $200,000, and $500,000, and the top funding milestone, $1,000,000.

Attendees of the expo also had the opportunity to explore Axi’s Introducing Broker (IB) and Affiliate programs, learn more about the broker’s partnership with Premier League Champions, Man City, as well as snap exclusive photos with Man City’s Premier League memorabilia and the club’s mascot, brought in especially for the event.

Further to the broker’s collaboration with Premier League club, Manchester City FC, Axi also partners with Brazilian club, Esporte Clube Bahia, LaLiga club, Girona FC, and named England international John Stones as their Brand Ambassador in 2023. Over the past several months, Axi has garnered significant recognition for its innovation in the trading industry. The broker was recently named ‘Best Funded Trader Programme’ by the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2025, acknowledging the excellence of its capital allocation program, Axi Select. In 2024, Axi was also celebrated at the 2024 Dubai Forex Expo with the ‘Innovator of the Year’ award, and was named ‘Most Innovative Proprietary Trading Firm’ by Finance Feeds, highlighting the broker’s continued focus to providing their traders with the competitive edge they need to succeed.

View highlights here: https://youtu.be/Ec2VYV8vOi4

*Granted to the Axi Group of Companies.

The Axi Select programme is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. In our dealings with you, we will act as a principal counterparty to all of your positions. This content is not available to AU, NZ, EU and UK residents. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

