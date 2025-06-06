Europe Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025-2029: Existing and Upcoming White-floor Space, Current and Future IT Load Capacity, Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The upcoming data center capacity in Europe is expected to be around 17.5 GW power capacity. The UK dominates the upcoming data center market in Europe with almost 25% of the total power capacity.
Digital Realty is the largest data center Operator in the region followed by Equinix and NTT DATA. Some of the emerging data center locations are Portugal, Romania and Greece. Most of the upcoming data centers are in the UK and Spain followed by Germany and France.
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product covers the Europe data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 1396 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 252 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Luxembourg
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets 1/2
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation per kW pricing
Existing Data Centers (1396 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (London 1, Slough 2)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (252 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The major operators/investors covered in this Europe Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- Eco-LocaXion
- Penta Infra
- 3data
- 3S
- 3U Telecom
- A1 Telekom Austria AG
- Access Managed Services (OOSHA)
- ACS Group
- Ada Infrastructure
- Adam Ecotech (CVC DIF)
- Adamant
- Adeo Data Center
- Adgar Investments & Development
- Advanced MedioMatrix
- AIMES
- Aire Networks
- Aixit
- AlphaCloud
- Alpine DC
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- AmberCore
- Andalusia Government
- ANS Group (UKFast)
- Apple
- Applico Digital Labs
- Apto & Dromeus Capital
- Aptum
- AQ Compute
- AQL Data Center
- Ar Telecom
- Area Project Solutions
- Ark Data Centres
- Arrow Business Communications
- Arsys
- Art Data Centres
- Artfiles
- Artnet
- Aruba
- Asanti (Daisy Group)
- ASCO TLC (Acantho)
- ASK4
- ASP Server
- Asseco Data Systems
- Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI)
- Atlantic Hub
- Atlas Edge
- Atman
- atNorth
- Atom86
- ATOMDATA (Rosatom)
- Avaio
- AzInTelecom
- Bahnhof
- Baltneta
- Bancadati SA
- Basefarm (Orange)
- BEMOBILE
- Best Wonder Business (BWB)
- Beyond.pl
- BICS
- Binero Group
- BIT
- bitNAP
- Blix Solutions AS
- Blue
- BlueFjords
- Bluestar Datacenter
- Borderlight (GoGreenHost)
- Borealis
- BrainServe
- brightsolid
- Broadcasting Center Europe
- BT BLUE
- BT Ireland
- BT Italia
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Bytesnet (Eurofiber Cloud Infra)
- Caineal
- Caldera21 (CDLAN)
- CapitaLand
- Carrier Colo
- Casablanca INT
- Castleforge and Galaxy DC
- Catella (Trinity DC)
- CCS Leeds
- CDROM
- CE Colo
- CELESTE
- Cellnex
- Center of Ukrainian Internet Names
- Centersquare (Cyxtera Technologies)
- Centrilogic
- Centron
- Ceske Radiokomunikace
- China Mobile International (CMI)
- Cibicom
- CIV
- Civicos Networking
- CKW
- Claranet
- Clearstream Technology
- Cloud Innovation Limited
- CloudHQ
- CloudRock
- Cluster Power
- Cogent Communications
- ColoBale
- ColoHouse
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Comarch
- Compass Datacenters
- CompassForge Ventures
- Comtrance
- Comvive Servidores SL
- Conapto
- Contabo
- Convergenze S.p.A.
- Cork Internet eXchange
- Corscale
- Creanova Datacenter
- CROC
- CSI PIEMONTE
- Curanet (team.blue)
- Custodian Data Centres
- CyrusOne
- Daisy Corporate Services
- D-ALiX (ITER Group)
- DARZ
- Data Castle
- Data Center Partners (DCP)
- Data Facilities Data Centers (DFDC)
- Data Felix
- Data Space
- Data11
- Data4 Group
- DataBank
- Datacenter Groningen (Weserve)
- Datacenter United
- DataCenter Winterthur
- Datacenter.com
- Datacentreplus
- DataCube
- Datagrex
- Datagroup
- DataHata
- Datahouse
- DataHouse@Tallinn
- Datalahti
- DATANET.CO.UK
- DataOne
- DataPro
- dataR
- DATASIX
- DataSpace
- DataSpring
- DataVita
- DATAWIRE
- Daticum Data Center
- Datum Datacentres
- DC Digitalis (VNET Slovakia)
- dc2scale
- dc77
- dcenter.pl.sp
- DDCL Tutis Point
- De Novo
- DEAC
- Decima
- DECSIS
- DEEP
- Delska
- Denv-R
- Deutsche Telekom (Slovak Telekom)
- Digita
- Digital Realty
- Digital Reef
- Digital Space
- Distinct Data Center
- DLD (Salford) Ltd
- DLX.DK
- DOKOM 21
- Dream Line Holding
- DTiX
- Echelon Data Centers
- EcoDataCenter
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeCore
- Edged Energy & Merlin Properties
- Edgnex
- EID LLP
- Eircom
- Elasticity Limited
- Elektrizitatswerk Wels Aktiengesellschaft
- Elementica
- Elisa
- Elite UK REIT Management Pte. Ltd
- Elmec Informatica
- Ember
- EMC HostCo
- Emirates & France
- Energia Data Centre
- EngineNode
- Eni
- envia TEL
- Eolas
- Epsilon Telecommunications
- Equinix
- Espaciorack
- Espanix
- Etix Everywhere
- EURA DC
- Eurofiber Cloud Infra
- EVF Data Center
- Evolink
- Evroc
- EXE.IT SRL SB
- Exea
- Extendo Datacenter
- Fastnet
- Fastweb
- Fibernet
- Fibra Medios Telecom
- Fibre23
- Ficolo
- FirstColo
- Foliateam
- Form8tion Data Centers
- Free Pro
- Friktoria
- Fujitsu
- Fulcrum Data Systems
- fullsave
- GIB-Solutions
- GigaCenter
- GleSYS
- Global Service Provider
- Global Switch
- Global Technical Realty (GTR)
- GlobalConnect
- Goodman
- GRASS-MERKUR
- Great Grey Investments
- Green Computing
- Green Datacenter
- Green Mountain
- Greenergy
- Greenhouse Datacenters
- GreenScale
- Gridjet Data Centres
- Groupe Asten
- Grupalia Internet S.A.
- Grupo Trevenque
- GRZ IT Center
- GTP 3 Data Center
- GTS Novera (T-Mobile)
- GTS Slovakia
- GTS Telecom
- GTT Communications
- Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group)
- Herbata
- Herman IT
- Hetzner Online
- HiHo
- Hispaweb
- hosTELyon
- Hostmein IKE
- hosttech
- Huawei
- Humber Tech Park
- Hyperco
- Ibercom
- IBO
- Icade
- IDS&Unitelm srl
- iGenius
- ikoula
- IMAQLIQ
- InAsset (RETELIT)
- Indectron
- Indra
- INEA
- Infinite Chiain
- INFOMANIAK
- Infonet DC
- Ingenostrum
- Intercity Technology
- Interconnect
- Invitech
- IOMART
- Ionos (Fasthosts)
- IP House
- Ipcore Datacenters
- IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)
- IPTP Networks
- IQ PL
- Irideos
- Iron Mountain
- ISPpro Internet
- IT Gate
- Italia Telecom Sparkle
- ITB2 Datacenters
- ITENOS
- Itility
- Itnet
- ITPS
- itQ Data Center
- itself
- ITsjefen
- IWB
- IXcellerate
- J Mould
- Jaguar Network
- JCD Group
- JN Data
- K2 Data Centres
- Kao Data
- Kapsch BusinessCom
- Keppel Data Centres
- KEVLINX
- Key Point
- Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS)
- Korbank Data Center
- Kwere II
- Kyivstar
- LabGroup
- Lancom
- Lasercharm
- Latos Data Center
- LCL Data Centers
- LDeX
- Lefdal Mine Datacenter
- LEW (Lechwerke AG - E.ON)
- Liberum Navitas
- Lidl (Schwarz Group)
- LIM Center
- Lincoln Rackhouse
- Lindhill Properties
- Link Park Heathrow
- Linxdatacenter
- Lumen Technologies
- Lunar Digital
- LuxConnect
- LVRTC
- M247 Data Center
- Magenta Telecom
- Magyar Telekom
- Maincubes
- Mainova WebHouse
- Malaga Data Center
- MasterDC
- MAXNOD
- MCN Telecom
- Mediam
- Merlin Properties
- Meta
- Mevspace
- Microsoft
- MigSolv
- Miran
- MIX
- MK NETZDIENSTE
- Moresi
- MTS
- mtw.ru
- Multigrid
- myLoc managed IT (WIIT)
- Nabiax
- Naquadria
- Nation Data Center
- NDC-GARBE Data Centers
- Nebius
- Nehos
- Nessus
- NET-BUILD
- Neterra
- Nethits Telecom
- Netia
- Netiwan
- NetTech DC
- Netwise Hosting
- NewTelco
- Newtelco Ukraine
- Nexeren (XEFI
- Formerly SHD Datacenter)
- Nexica - Econocom Group
- nextlayer
- NIKHEF Hosting
- Nixval
- nLighten
- NNIT
- Node4
- Noovle (TIM)
- Noris Network
- NorthC
- Northern Data-Hydro66
- Norwich Research Park
- NOS
- NRB
- NS3
- NSCALE
- NTS Workspace
- NTT DATA
- nubes
- NX Data
- OBIT
- Omega Telecom
- Omnilogic
- On Demand Data Center (IBM)
- OpCore
- Open Hub Med
- OpticNet Ploiesti
- Orange Business Services
- Orange Romania
- Orca
- Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited
- Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)
- OVIO Data Processing Center
- Panattoni
- Panservice
- PASHA Technology
- PATRIZIA
- Penta Infra
- Perpetuus
- Pfalzkom
- PFF Telecom (O2 Czech Republic)
- PGIM Real Estate
- Phocea DC
- Planet IC
- Playnet
- PlusServer
- PNT Data Center
- Poland Government
- Polcom
- Pomorskie Centrum Przetwarzania Danych (PCPD)
- Portland Trust
- Portugal Telecom (Altice)
- Portus Data Centers
- PPNT Data Center
- Prescient Data Centres
- Previder
- Prime Data Centers
- Proximus Datacenter
- Pulsant
- Pure Data Center
- PYUR (HL KOMM)
- QTS
- Quetta Data Centers (AZORA)
- QuickHost
- Rack One
- RackHost
- RACKRAY
- Rackspace Technology
- Raiffeisen Informatik GmbH
- ratiokontakt
- Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG
- Redcentric
- Redwire DC
- REN
- RETN
- Rise Institute
- Rostelecom
- Safe Hosts Internet
- SafeDX
- Safenames Data Centre
- SDC Capital Partners
- Seeweb
- Segro
- Selectel
- ServeCentric
- ServerChoice
- Serverfarm
- ServerHouse
- Serverius
- Service Express (Blue Chip)
- Sesterce
- Seznam.cz
- SFR Business
- SilverEdge DC
- SitelPop
- Six Degrees
- Smals
- Smartdc
- Solaria
- Soltia Consulting SL
- SPCSS
- SpeedBone
- SplitVision
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (Virtus Data Center)
- STACK Infrastructure
- Stack Telecom
- STACKIT
- Stadtwerke Klagenfurt
- Star Storage
- Start Campus
- Stellium Datacenters
- STORESPEED
- SUB1
- Sungard Availability Services
- SWISSCOLOCATION
- Swisscom
- Switch DataCenters
- Synapsecom Telecoms
- T-Mobile
- T5 Data Centers
- TALEX
- TAS
- TDF
- Telecom Italia
- Telehouse
- Telemaxx
- Telenor
- Hafslund & HitecVision
- Telepoint
- Telia Carrier
- Telia Group
- Telstra
- Templus
- TENNET Telecom
- TerraHost
- Tet
- Tet DATTUM
- The Bunker (Cyberfort Group)
- Thesee Datacenter
- THG Hosting
- Thrive
- Tissat
- T-Mobile
- TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet
- Towernet infrastructures SL
- Tritax Big Box
- Trusted-Colo
- TrustInfo
- TSBG Hosting
- T-Systems
- TTC TELEPORT
- TWLKOM
- Unidata
- United DC Data Center (Kyiv
- Ukraine)
- Universal Developers (AWS)
- University of Trento
- Covi Costruziono
- Dedagroup
- GPI & ISA
- Unix-Solutions
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vattenfall - Cloud&Heat
- Vegacom
- Verne Global
- VERnet
- Vianova
- Viatel
- VIRTUS Data Centres
- Visual Online
- Vitali
- Volya Data Center
- vshosting (ServerPark)
- WaveCom
- WIIT AG
- Wildcard Networks
- Wilton International
- WRN Broadcast
- WS Computing AS (Skanska - Contractor)
- Wycombe Film Studios
- X5 Group
- XL360
- XTX Markets
- Yondr
- Zayo Group
