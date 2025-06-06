Black Gold Expands Market Presence with Triple Listings

VANCOUVER, B.C., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Gold Exploration Corp. (the “Company” or “BGX”) (CSE: BGX) (OTCQB: BGXCF) (FRA: BLGX) announces that its common shares are now trading under the symbol “BGXCF” on the OTCQB board of OTC Markets, a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York (the “OTC Listing”). The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Company’s primary market, the Canadian Securities Exchange, under the symbol “BGX” as well as on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “BLGX”.

This strategic expansion enhances BGX’s visibility, trading accessibility, and investor reach across North America and Europe, opening the door to a broader base of shareholders who the Company believes will recognize the potential of the Company’s emerging operations in the U.S. Midwest. BGX has now put its Fritz 2-30 well into production, of which it retains a 10% interest as part of its joint venture with LGX Energy Corp.

Francisco Gulisano, CEO of the Company stated: “We are working with a scalable asset base, a working interest in a production well with a proven technical team. Now with increasing access to global capital markets, we believe BGX is strategically positioned to continue to grow its operations and create long-term value for shareholders.”

In connection with the OTC Listing, the Company is pleased to announce that it has received DTC eligibility by The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered “DTC eligible.” This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers reducing transactional costs for participating brokerage firms, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements. DTC provides depository and book entry services, along with a settlement system for equities in the United States and across the globe. The organization is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

On behalf of the Company,

Francisco Gulisano

236-266-5174

CEO



About BGX

BGX – Black Gold Exploration Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company dedicated to creating shareholder value in the Illinois Basin. With an experienced technical team and a growing asset base, BGX is unlocking value using modern drilling and completion technologies. For more information visit https://www.bgxcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include statements respecting: (i) the expected benefits of the OTC listing; (ii) the Company being strategically positioned to continue to grow its operations and create long-term value for shareholders; and (iii) the expected benefits of the DTC eligibility. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. It should be noted that there are inherent risks and uncertainties in oil and gas exploration. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements, or otherwise. For a comprehensive overview of all risks that may impact the Company, please see the Company’s continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+.

Neither the CSE nor the CSE’s Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accept responsibility for the accuracy of this release.