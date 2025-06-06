Online Taxman Recognized at Prestigious 2025 FEM EMMA Awards In Recognition of Innovation and Excellence

NEW YORK, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online expatriate tax services provider Online Taxman has received the Highly Commended award in the Best Banking, Tax or Financial Services Provider of the Year category at the prestigious 2025 FEM EMMA Awards .

The EMMA awards celebrate the best and most innovative firms in the global mobility industry. The results were announced at a gala dinner at the Warwick Melrose Hotel in Dallas, TX on Thursday May 15th, an evening dedicated to celebrating success, best practice and outstanding contributions by firms serving expats.

FEM EMMA awards recognize significant innovation and thought-leadership in the field of global mobility, and firms that go the distance to make a positive impact on their clients.

All Americans have to file US taxes, even if they reside overseas. Vincenzo Villamena, CPA founded Online Taxman in 2010 to make the process of filing from abroad easier for the estimated 9 million overseas-resident Americans. The firm now has clients in almost every country in the world.

The judges were impressed by how Online Taxman establishes and maintains personal a client/CPA relationship despite its global footprint, as well as its utilizing technical innovation and establishing local partnerships to make filing taxes easier from abroad.

Online Taxman has also expanded to provide a holistic suite of services for its American expat clients and American international business owners, including financial advisory services, and setting up tax-efficient corporate structures for expat entrepreneurs.

Villamena said: “We’re deeply honored to receive recognition for our ongoing commitment to excellence serving our American expat clients around the world. While having to file US taxes from abroad is burdensome and complex, we’re dedicated to making the experience as smooth and hassle-free as possible for our expat clients. We believe we’ve set new benchmarks in service standards and remote accounting quality, and we’re excited to be publicly acknowledged at the 2025 FEM EMMA Awards.”

With clients in almost every country on earth, Online Taxman is a leading provider of US expat accounting services for the estimated 9 million Americans living abroad. For further information visit https://onlinetaxman.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae8be2e4-4a3a-4643-bae9-2f51a0a61749