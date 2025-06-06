Bitline Partners with TRM Labs to Establish Safe and Transparent Monitoring Framework for Crypto Transactions in Casinos

Miami, USA, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitline, the industry’s sole provider enabling direct access to land-based casino chips from cryptocurrency and digital asset holdings in a physical casino environment, is partnering with TRM Labs, a leading provider of blockchain intelligence and transaction monitoring services. The partnership involves merging TRM Labs’ forensic monitoring capabilities with Bitline’s casino integration model to prevent fraud and illicit activity through embedded tracing of transactions with comprehensive analytics.

The partnership announcement follows Bitline’s successful launch with Choctaw Casino and Resorts in Durant , where Bitline enabled cryptocurrency liquidity for the first time in the U.S gaming industry in March 2025. TRM Labs has been working with Bitline behind the scenes to ensure robust and effective transaction monitoring.

Utilized by private sector companies, regulators, and law enforcement agencies globally , TRM Labs’ platform provides important support for Bitline’s services by providing in-depth analysis, real-time detection, and investigative capabilities for illicit activity across blockchain transactions. By embedding TRM Forensics , Bitline can trace transactions, visualize fund flows, and integrate off-chain data for comprehensive analytics. The integration will also enable the leader in crypto for casino chips to utilize continuous monitoring of digital asset transactions for the detection of suspicious activities, ensuring compliance with global and industry-wide regulations.

Integrating TRM Labs' forensic monitoring technology marks an upgrade from Bitline’s previous reliance on CipherTrace, reinforcing its commitment to enhanced security and regulatory compliance.

“Security is paramount in this industry, and building trust with our users that their assets are secure and handled with complete compliance is critical to our mission at Bitline. We’re pleased to be able to leverage TRM Labs’ unparalleled expertise in detecting, investigating, and preventing crypto-enabled fraud and financial crime,” said Richard Jones, CEO of Bitline.

This partnership is already enhancing Bitline’s efforts to combat fraud and ensure regulatory compliance as the company expands its offerings in the cryptocurrency market. With TRM Labs’ support, Bitline is well-positioned to deliver an even more secure and reliable experience for patrons wishing to transact in cryptocurrency.

About Bitline:



Bitline is the only industry provider for casino chip access directly from cryptocurrency and digital asset holdings in the physical casino environment. They facilitate cryptocurrency owners direct access to liquidity in just minutes using their digital assets without creating taxable events. Bitline’s cryptocurrency platform can be used in Casinos around the world. For more information, please visit https://bitline.io/ .

About TRM Labs

TRM Labs provides blockchain analytics solutions to help law enforcement and national security agencies, financial institutions, and cryptocurrency businesses detect, investigate, and disrupt crypto-related fraud and financial crime. TRM’s blockchain intelligence platform includes solutions to trace the source and destination of funds, identify illicit activity, build cases, and construct an operating picture of threats. TRM is trusted by leading agencies and businesses worldwide who rely on TRM to enable a safer, more secure crypto ecosystem. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA, and is hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com



