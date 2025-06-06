Line Pipe Industry Report 2025: How Innovation in Hydrogen and CCUS Infrastructure is Shaping Growth - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts, 2020-2030F

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Line Pipe Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Line Pipe Market was valued at USD 15.39 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 20.30 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.57%

This market encompasses the global production and supply of pipes used primarily for transporting oil, gas, water, and other fluids over long distances. These pipes form the backbone of pipeline infrastructure and are vital for connecting production sites with processing facilities and end users. They are typically made from carbon steel, stainless steel, or alloy steel and come in various grades and sizes tailored to withstand diverse mechanical and environmental conditions. Growth in energy demand, expanding infrastructure projects, and technological advancements in material and pipeline design are expected to fuel market expansion.

Expanding Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Activities Globally

The growth of oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) across key global regions is a major driver of the line pipe market. Increasing energy demand, especially in developing regions such as Southeast Asia, Africa, India, and China, has led oil and gas companies to ramp up their production capabilities. This upsurge requires robust pipeline infrastructure to transport crude oil, natural gas, and refined products efficiently. High-performance line pipes made of carbon and alloy steel are in high demand due to their strength, corrosion resistance, and suitability for long-distance transmission.

The shale revolution in the U.S., Canada's investments in oil sands, and major initiatives in the Middle East, such as Saudi Arabia's Ghawar expansion and Abu Dhabi's sour gas projects, are boosting pipeline activity. Advancements in hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling are unlocking new reserves, while interest in LNG terminals and intercontinental pipelines increases the need for durable, large-diameter pipes. Additionally, government approvals and PPPs are fast-tracking project execution. Smart monitoring technologies for safety and analytics are driving upgrades of older infrastructure, contributing to sustained demand. In 2023, global oil and gas investments reached about $570 billion - a 6% rise from 2022 - with over 50 new offshore projects receiving final investment decisions, particularly in Latin America, West Africa, and the Middle East.

Volatility in Raw Material Prices and Supply Chain Disruptions

A significant challenge in the line pipe market is the fluctuating cost of raw materials, particularly steel, which is essential for pipe manufacturing. Prices of carbon steel, alloy steel, and stainless steel are affected by global economic trends, tariffs, and geopolitical events, making cost forecasting difficult. Variability in iron ore and coking coal prices impacts steel costs, while trade conflicts and export limitations from countries like China, India, and Russia create uncertainty.

Regulatory changes, such as anti-dumping duties, can abruptly increase material costs, straining manufacturers' budgets. Additionally, supply chain disruptions - exemplified during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war - have revealed vulnerabilities in logistics networks, causing shipment delays, material shortages, and project postponements. These issues complicate production scheduling and raise operational expenses for manufacturers and contractors.

Increasing Demand for Line Pipes in Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Infrastructure

The global shift toward clean energy is driving demand for pipeline infrastructure supporting hydrogen transport and CCUS projects. Hydrogen, especially in green and blue forms, plays a crucial role in decarbonizing sectors such as steel, transportation, and chemicals. However, transporting hydrogen poses technical challenges due to its high diffusivity and tendency to embrittle standard pipelines.

This has led to a surge in demand for specialized high-strength line pipes engineered for hydrogen use, incorporating unique coatings and alloys. Similarly, CCUS projects require pipelines capable of safely moving CO? from industrial sites to storage areas, often across vast distances. These pipelines must meet strict standards due to CO2's corrosive nature when mixed with moisture. Recognizing the strategic importance of these infrastructures, organizations like the IEA and national governments have prioritized funding and development of pipeline networks in regions including North America, Europe, East Asia, and the Middle East.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Tenaris S.A.

JFE Steel Corporation

Nippon Steel Corporation

TMK Group

EVRAZ plc

Welspun Corp Limited

ChelPipe Group

United States Steel Corporation

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.

Line Pipe Market, By Material:

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

Thermoplastic

Line Pipe Market, By Diameter:

Less than 6 Inches

6-12 Inches

12-18 Inches

Greater than 18 Inches

Line Pipe Market, By Application:

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Mining

Power Generation

Other

Line Pipe Market, By Joint Type:

Beveled

Threaded

Coupled

Welded

Line Pipe Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Turkey

