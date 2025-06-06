|Series
|RIKV 25 0917
|RIKV 25 1217
|Settlement Date
|06/11/2025
|06/11/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|1,800
|19,400
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|97.947
|/
|7.700
|96.115
|/
|7.699
|Total Number of Bids Received
|6
|22
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|2,300
|20,000
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|5
|20
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|5
|20
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.947
|/
|7.700
|96.115
|/
|7.699
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.974
|/
|7.596
|96.217
|/
|7.489
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|97.947
|/
|7.700
|96.115
|/
|7.699
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|97.962
|/
|7.642
|96.159
|/
|7.608
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.974
|/
|7.596
|96.217
|/
|7.489
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.934
|/
|7.749
|95.970
|/
|7.999
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.956
|/
|7.665
|96.156
|/
|7.615
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.28
|1.03
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0917 - RIKV 25 1217
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
