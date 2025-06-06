Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0917 - RIKV 25 1217

Series RIKV 25 0917RIKV 25 1217
Settlement Date 06/11/202506/11/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 1,80019,400
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.947/7.70096.115/7.699
Total Number of Bids Received 622
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 2,30020,000
Total Number of Successful Bids 520
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 520
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.947/7.70096.115/7.699
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.974/7.59696.217/7.489
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.947/7.70096.115/7.699
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.962/7.64296.159/7.608
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.974/7.59696.217/7.489
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.934/7.74995.970/7.999
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.956/7.66596.156/7.615
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.281.03

