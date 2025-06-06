Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market Report 2025-2035: Rising Demand for Enhanced Situational Awareness and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Capabilities

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market Report 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for the Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market: In terms of value the market will surpass US$13.87 billion in 2025, the work calculates. The publisher predicts strong revenue growth through to 2035. The work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Rising Demand for Enhanced Situational Awareness and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Capabilities



Modern military operations increasingly rely on real-time situational awareness and effective intelligence gathering to gain a strategic advantage. EO/IR systems play a critical role in ISR missions by providing high-resolution imagery, target identification, and tracking in diverse environmental conditions, including low visibility and nighttime scenarios.

The growing need for 24/7 surveillance and improved target acquisition in complex battlefields is driving defence agencies to invest heavily in advanced EO/IR systems. For example, the U.S. military's investment in next-generation EO/IR sensors for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) enhances their ability to conduct long-endurance reconnaissance and precision strikes. Additionally, the integration of AI-based analytics with EO/IR data further strengthens threat detection and decision-making processes.



High Development and Acquisition Costs



The development and deployment of advanced EO/IR systems require significant financial investment, which can strain defence budgets. High-performance sensors, thermal imaging cameras, laser targeting systems, and integrated software demand costly research, engineering, and testing processes. Additionally, EO/IR systems designed for next-generation platforms such as fifth-generation fighter jets or autonomous drones require advanced materials and miniaturization techniques, further increasing production costs.

For example, the Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS) on the F-35 Lightning II adds substantial costs to the overall program due to the complexity and precision required. Budget constraints in key defence markets, including Europe and North America, can delay procurement programs or reduce order volumes, limiting market growth potential.

Key Questions Answered

How is the military electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) systems market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the military electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) systems market?

How will each military electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) systems submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2035?

How will the market shares for each military electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) systems submarket develop from 2025 to 2035?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2025 to 2035?

Will leading military electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) systems markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2035 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2035?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the military electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) systems projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2025 and 2035? What are the implications of military electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) systems projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the military electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) systems market?

Where is the military electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) systems market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Rising Demand for Advanced ISR Systems Driving the Market Growth

Modernization Programs Across Defence Forces Driving the Market Growth

Advancements in Sensor Technologies Driving the Market Growth

Market Restraining Factors

Fluctuating Defence Budgets in Both Developed and Developing Nations Restrain Market Growth

Limited Product Turnover Restricts New Sales and Growth Potential Restrain Market Growth

Market Opportunities

Rising Investments in EO/IR Systems Opportunities for Market Growth

Collaboration and Partnership Between market Player Opportunities for Market Expansion

Launched of News Product to Unlock Market Potential

Value Chain Analysis

Regulatory Framework for the Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market

Emerging Markets and Megatrends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Leading companies profiled in the report

Airbus SE

Corning Incorporated

Elbit Systems Ltd

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB (Sweden)

Textron Inc.

Aselsan A.S

Kollmorgen

Hensoldt AG

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

CONTROP Precision Technologies.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

Multispectral Imaging

Hyperspectral Imaging

By Platform

Airborne EO/IR System

Ground EO/IR System

Naval EO/IR System

By Application

Surveillance and Reconnaissance

Target Acquisition and Designation

Weapon Sighting and Fire Control

Navigation and Guidance

By Component

Optics and Sensors

Control Systems

Human Machine Interfaces

Processor

Other Components

By Compatibility

Vehicle-Mounted

Soldier System

Aircrafts and Helicopters

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Combat Ships

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

MEA

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

