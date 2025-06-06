Melcor Developments Ltd. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX:MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX and on alternative trading systems.

The notice provides that Melcor may, during the twelve-month period commencing June 10, 2025 and ending June 9, 2026, purchase for cancellation up to 1,511,087 common shares in total, being approximately 5% of its issued and outstanding common shares. The daily repurchase restriction for the common shares is 1,466.

The price which Melcor will pay for any such common shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition. The actual number of common shares which may be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be subject to compliance with the TSX guidelines.

Under the previous normal course issuer bid, through May 31, 2025 344,248 common shares were purchased for cancellation through the facilities of the TSX, CHI-X Canada and MATCH Now at a weighted average price per common share of $12.5877 (1,525,527 had been approved for repurchase). As of May 31, 2025, there were 30,221,745 common shares of Melcor outstanding and the average daily trading volume for the six-month period ending May 31, 2025 was 5,867.

Melcor believes that, at times, its common shares trade in a price range which does not adequately reflect the value of such common shares in relation to the business of Melcor and its future business prospects. As a result, depending upon future price movements and other factors, Melcor believes that its outstanding common shares may represent an attractive investment for itself. Furthermore, the purchases may benefit all persons who continue to hold common shares by increasing their equity interest in Melcor. All common shares purchased by Melcor under the normal course issuer bid will be cancelled.

In connection with commencement of the NCIB the Corporation also announced that it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan agreement (“ASPP”) with a broker to allow for the purchase of common shares under the NCIB at times when the Corporation ordinarily would not be active in the market due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed trading blackout periods. Before entering into such restricted or blackout period, the Corporation may, but is not required to, instruct the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the broker in its sole discretion based on parameters established by the Corporation prior to the restricted or blackout period in accordance with TSX rules, applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. Outside of these predetermined restrictions or blackout periods, common shares will be purchased based on management’s discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws,

About Melcor Developments Ltd.

Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company that transforms real estate from raw land through to high-quality finished product in both residential and commercial built form. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. Melcor owns a well-diversified portfolio of assets in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Arizona and Colorado.

Melcor has been focused on real estate since 1923. The Company has built over 140 communities across western Canada and today manages 4.48 million sf in commercial real estate assets and 447 residential rental units. Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich quality of life - communities where people live, work, shop and play.

Melcor’s headquarters are located in Edmonton, Alberta, with regional offices throughout Alberta and in British Columbia and Arizona. Melcor has been a public company since 1968 and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:MRD).

