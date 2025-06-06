HIAB CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 6 JUNE 2025 AT 3:00 PM (EEST)



Composition of Hiab’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board



Hiab Corporation’s (“Hiab” or the “Company”) Shareholders’ Nomination Board (“Nomination Board”) has been appointed in accordance with the Charter of the Nomination Board approved by the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 26 March 2025.

The Nomination Board consists of four (4) members. According to the Charter of the Nomination Board, the members of the Nomination Board are appointed as follows: the two largest shareholders of class A shares are entitled to appoint one (1) member each, and the two largest shareholders of class B shares who do not own any class A shares, are entitled to appoint one (1) member each.

According to the Charter of the Nomination Board, the number of votes held by each shareholder of all shares in the Company are determined based on the shareholders’ register of Hiab as per the situation on the first banking day of June each year. In accordance with the above, the members of Hiab Nomination Board are:



Ville Herlin (appointed by Wipunen Varainhallinta Oy)



Heikki Herlin (appointed by Mariatorp Oy)



Markus Aho, Deputy CEO, Chief Investment Officer, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (appointed by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company)



Rami Vehmas, Senior Portfolio Manager, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (appointed by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company)



In accordance with the Charter of the Nomination Board, the Chair of Hiab’s Board of Directors, Jukka Moisio, participates in the Nomination Board’s work as an expert without having the right to participate in the decision-making of the Nomination Board.



The Nomination Board is responsible for preparing proposals to the Annual General Meeting, and if necessary, to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Hiab, on the number, election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors. The Nomination Board shall submit its proposals to the Company’s Board of Directors no later than on the last day of January preceding the Annual General Meeting.



