US Capital Global Facilitates $50MM Financing to Accelerate Charbone Hydrogen’s North American Expansion

San Francisco, California, USA, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, the SEC-registered broker-dealer division of the global private financial group US Capital Global, is pleased to announce that it has acted as lead advisor and facilitator on a project finance facility of up to $50 million for Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (“Charbone”). The financing is being provided by a private fund managed by True Green Capital Management LLC (“TGC”).

Headquartered in Montreal, Charbone is a rare publicly traded pure-play hydrogen company focused exclusively on the production and distribution of green hydrogen in North America. The company is developing modular production facilities targeting 99.999% purity (Grade 5.0) hydrogen, with all output pre-sold through tier-one offtake agreements.

“We’re proud to have served as lead advisor to both Charbone and TGC on this transaction,” said Charles Towle, CEO of US Capital Global Securities. “Charbone is gaining strong momentum as demand grows for clean hydrogen solutions to decarbonize the energy grid. With key sites in development across North America, we look forward to supporting the company’s continued growth. The transaction was led by Lisa Terk, Senior Vice President and a top CleanTech and Renewables banker at our global headquarters.”

“This financing marks an important milestone in executing our long-term growth strategy,” said Benoit Veilleux, CFO of Charbone. “We are grateful to US Capital Global for their consistent support and expertise throughout this process—from structuring and investor engagement to the successful completion of legal documentation.”

Hervé Touati, Managing Director at TGC, added: “We’re pleased to be financing Charbone and look forward to working together on this joint renewable clean energy initiative. We appreciate the diligence and insight of US Capital Global in bringing this opportunity to this stage.”

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation is an integrated green hydrogen company developing a North American network of modular production facilities while also leveraging commercial partnerships to distribute hydrogen, helium, and other industrial gases. This dual approach enhances revenue potential, reduces capital intensity, and increases flexibility. Charbone’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH), OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). Learn more at www.charbone.com.

About True Green Capital Management

True Green Capital Management LLC (“TGC”) is a specialized renewable energy infrastructure fund manager with a focus in distributed power generation in the US and Europe. Since 2011, TGC has financed and managed clean energy assets that generate stable, low-correlated returns. Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, TGC also maintains an office in London. Learn more at www.truegreencapital.com.

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit www.uscapital.com.

For more information about this transaction, please contact Lisa Terk, Senior Vice President, at lterk@uscapital.com or call +1 415-889-1026.







