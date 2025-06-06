CERo Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Option Exercise for Additional Series D Financing

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERO) (“CERo”), an innovative immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics that employ phagocytic mechanisms, announces that the Company has issued additional shares of its Series D Preferred Stock to certain institutional investors (the “Investors”) pursuant to the securities purchase agreement previously entered into by and between the Company and such Investors on April 22, 2025 with respect to the issuance of shares of Series D Preferred Stock for an aggregate purchase price of up to $8 million, including $5 million previously issued in April 2025 and up to $3 million issuable at the option of the Investors. The shares of Series D Preferred Stock are convertible into shares of the Company’s common stock.

“We welcome this vote of confidence and the continued support of our investors as we continue to show progress along our clinical timeline. The completion of our first-in-human dosing represents a significant clinical development milestone in AML for CER-1236, a novel autologous CAR-T therapeutic candidate targeting TIM 4L, and we will continue to communicate results as the data matures,” said Chris Ehrlich, Chief Executive Officer.

The gross proceeds to CERo from today’s closing are expected to be approximately $750,000, with up to $2.25 million of cash that may be funded at one or more additional closings, at the election of the Investors. CERo intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to take advantage of the two recent FDA IND allowances in liquid and solid tumors and complete the previously announced site activation at MDACC, as well as bring other sites online quickly.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering, which enables it to integrate certain desirable characteristics of both innate and adaptive immunity into a single therapeutic construct, is designed to engage the body’s full immune repertoire to achieve optimized cancer therapy. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is expected to redirect patient-derived T cells to eliminate tumors by building in engulfment pathways that employ phagocytic mechanisms to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (“CER-T”). CERo believes the differentiated activity of CER-T cells will afford them greater therapeutic application than currently approved chimeric antigen receptor (“CAR-T”) cell therapy, as the use of CER-T may potentially span both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. In April 2025, CERo initiated clinical trials for its lead product candidate, CER-1236,for hematological malignancies.

