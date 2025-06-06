The News Forum Announces Launch of Western Canada Bureau, Taps Veteran Journalist Hal Roberts as Lead Anchor

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum is proud to announce the official launch of its new Western Canada Bureau, marking a significant expansion of its national news coverage. This strategic move is further strengthened by the appointment of seasoned broadcast journalist Hal Roberts as the lead anchor for the new Calgary-based operations.

With three decades of experience in the broadcast industry, Hal Roberts brings a wealth of knowledge and a distinguished career to The News Forum. His extensive background includes covering provincial and federal politics as a parliamentary reporter in Ottawa, leading national business programs, and anchoring newscasts across Canada.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be expanding The News Forum’s footprint with new studios in Western Canada,” said Tore Stautland, CEO of The News Forum. “Bringing on an anchor of Hal Roberts’ caliber is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality, comprehensive news to all Canadians. His deep understanding of the region and his impressive journalistic integrity will be invaluable as we build out our Western coverage.”

Roberts’ career highlights include his impactful reporting on the 2014 Ottawa terrorist attack, his role as a national correspondent for business programs on BNN, Global TV, and CHCH-TV, and his significant contributions as an anchor and producer in major Canadian markets. He is also an award-winning journalist, having received a Crystal Communicator award for his work on a national news/current affairs program and an award for a TV show on human trafficking.

“I am incredibly excited to join The News Forum and lead the charge in establishing our Western Canada Bureau,” said Hal Roberts. “This is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to a growing news organization dedicated to insightful and balanced reporting, in times where regional perspectives are of increased importance. I look forward to connecting with viewers across the West and bringing their stories to a national audience.”

This expansion into Western Canada is a key step in The News Forum’s broader growth strategy. “Our vision extends beyond the West; we are also actively working towards establishing a strong presence in Montreal,” added Stautland. “This national expansion underscores our dedication to providing diverse perspectives and robust news coverage from coast to coast to coast.”

The News Forum’s Western Canada Bureau, under Hal Roberts’ leadership, will significantly enhance the network’s ability to cover regional stories with depth and accuracy, further solidifying its position as a vital source of Canadian news and current affairs.

About The News Forum: The News Forum is a Canadian news and current affairs television network dedicated to providing in-depth analysis and diverse perspectives on important issues facing Canadians. With a commitment to journalistic integrity, The News Forum aims to foster informed discussion and understanding. The News Forum is a national Canadian news broadcaster available through most television distributors – see local listings.

https://www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch

TNF is a subscriber to the Canadian Press/AP along with other significant sources of breaking news from across Canada and around the world.

Media Contact

Danielle Klammer

CMO, The News Forum

604.626.6993

d.klammer@thenewsforum.ca

Additional Information: