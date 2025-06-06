Alvotech Meets Investors and Presents at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference in Miami

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, announced today its participation in the Goldman Sachs 46th Global Healthcare Conference, which will be held in Miami, Florida June 9-11, 2025. Members of the management team will host one-on-one meetings at the conference. Dr. Balaji Prasad, Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday June 11, 2025, at 8:00 am EDT (12:00 GMT / 14:00 CEST).

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available to the general public and can be accessed at https://investors.alvotech.com/events/event-details/goldman-sachs-46th-global-healthcare-conference-miami. After the event, a recording will be available for replay for 90 days.

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech has launched two biosimilars. The current development pipeline includes biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech’s commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EEA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Dr. Reddy’s (EEA, UK and US), Biogaran (FR), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit www.alvotech.com.

Please visit our investor portal, and our website or follow us on social media on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

ALVOTECH INVESTOR RELATIONS AND GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS

Benedikt Stefansson, VP

alvotech.ir@alvotech.com