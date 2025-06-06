Maybacks Global Entertainment, LLC and Plex Sign Global Licensing and Distribution Agreement

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Maybacks Global Entertainment, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Authentic Holdings, Inc. ( OTC:AHRO ), has signed a Licensing and Distribution Agreement with Plex GmbH ("Plex").

Maureen Cooper, Sr VP and Program Director of Maybacks, stated: "We are excited to announce a strategic licensing and distribution agreement with Plex. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Maybacks' ongoing efforts to expand its distribution footprint and strengthen its network brands."

Following the acquisition of Goliath Motion Picture Promotions ("Goliath"), Maybacks has significantly broadened its access to greater distribution opportunities and innovative revenue models. While Goliath primarily focused on film sales, successfully working with industry leaders like HBO, AMC, TBN, and securing development funds for series from CTV in Canada, and various other film funding and sales; Maybacks has a different vision. Rather than pursuing traditional sales, Maybacks aims to build and expand its own brands within the iDreamCTV network, including Toro TV, Comfy TV, Winnie's World, and iCowboy.

Recognizing the potential for collaboration, Maybacks has partnered with Plex to integrate its networks into a global distribution model utilizing AVOD (Advertising Video On Demand). Through this agreement, Maybacks will provide premium AVOD content for distribution on Plex's FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) channels, as well as on-demand streaming.

Maybacks is thrilled to embark on this new journey with Plex, expanding opportunities for viewers while strengthening its industry presence.

Chris Giordano, President and Chairman of Authentic Holdings, Inc., the parent company to Maybacks, stated: "Having a partner like Plex to distribute and monetize our content with is a watershed deal for us. Plex is considered one of the top media streaming platforms.

"Plex has become one of the leading streaming services in the world, offering a top popular choice for free streaming of entertainment, live news, and sports. This includes tens of thousands of free-to-watch movies and TV shows on demand (AVOD), as well as hundreds of free-to-stream live TV channels (FAST) across a spectrum of 25 million users. Plex apps are available in multiple countries and on a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, consoles, and mobile devices.

"Plex will foster a solid environment for the distribution and monetization of our AVOD and Mayback's streaming channels in addition to other opportunities when they come about.

"Our acquisition of Goliath Motion Pictures Promotions will bear fruit for many years to come, and Plex is a great place to start when it comes to a highly regarded and top-tier streaming service."

About Maybacks Global Ent.

Maybacks Global is a dynamic, fast-growing international media network with a worldwide reach, delivering diverse content across connected TVs ("Smart TVs") and multiple devices.

As a full-service television operation, Maybacks manages everything from acquisitions and programming to production, broadcasting, advertising, and distribution.

Driven by innovation, Maybacks strategically aligns with technological pioneers in the broadcast and streaming industry. By adapting to evolving economic trends, these partnerships have enabled Maybacks to expand its footprint—reaching millions of homes regionally and internationally with a diverse, high-quality portfolio of programming. For more information, maureen@maybackstv.com

About Authentic Holdings, Inc

Authentic Holdings combines entertainment, technology, and textiles to create a diverse portfolio of offerings in 5 separate subsidiaries. For more information, chrisg@authenticholdingsinc.com

