Blackpoint Cyber and UKON Partner to Redefine Cyber Risk Protection

DENVER, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackpoint Cyber, the world’s fastest and most effective Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today announced a strategic partnership with UKON, a cyber insurance marketplace purpose-built for the modern managed service provider (MSP). The alliance is set to transform how MSPs assess cyber risk, access insurance coverage, and deliver resilient security outcomes for their clients, marking a pivotal step in the emergence of the Cyber Risk Advisor model.

By combining UKON’s embedded insurance distribution and financial-grade risk intelligence with Blackpoint’s 24/7 MDR platform and industry-leading Security Operations Center (SOC), the partnership creates a new standard for proactive cyber protection. Together, the companies are empowering MSPs to lead more confident risk conversations, meet rising insurance and compliance demands, and deliver integrated protection across their customer base.

“Our partnership with UKON is a natural extension of Blackpoint’s mission,” said Mike Yang, Chief Financial Officer of Blackpoint Cyber. “Together, we’re delivering a smarter, more scalable approach to cyber risk that combines operational defense with financial resilience. This collaboration is a win for our partners, their clients, and the broader channel.”

“Blackpoint is not just another partner,” said Cole Knuth, Chief Executive Officer of UKON. “They bring reputation, rigor, and reach. Their track record in real-world defense speaks for itself. Partnering with Blackpoint affirms the strength of our ecosystem and sharpens the edge for every Cyber Risk Advisor on our platform.”

“Everything we built relies on live data,” added Gene Stevens, Chief Technology Officer of UKON. “Blackpoint delivers the signals that accelerate protection and make cyber insurance executable in the real world.”

Blackpoint Cyber and UKON will launch their partnership live at Pax8 Beyond taking place June 8-10, 2025, in Denver, Colorado.

About Blackpoint Cyber

Blackpoint Cyber is redefining how businesses prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from modern threats, delivering outcomes, not just alerts, and now bringing that same approach to CompassOne, our award-winning Unified Security Posture and Response platform.

Backed by a 24/7 human-led Security Operations Center (SOC), we don’t just notify you of threats—we take action. Whether you’re an MSP securing clients at scale or an internal security team defending your organization, Blackpoint adapts to your needs, simplifying security without compromise.

Founded by former NSA cybersecurity experts and led by elite industry professionals, Blackpoint brings proven offensive and defensive expertise to every layer of protection. With relentless innovation and a partner-first approach, Blackpoint Cyber ensures businesses stay secure, resilient, and ready to win the unfair fight.

For more information about Blackpoint Cyber, visit www.blackpointcyber.com

About UKON

UKON is a cyber insurance marketplace that helps businesses assess risk, access coverage, and build resilience through embedded distribution and automated quoting. Designed for MSPs, agencies, and enterprise partners, UKON simplifies the insurance process with financial-grade risk intelligence and direct access to top carriers. Vendor-agnostic and execution-focused, UKON is redefining how cyber insurance is delivered in today’s digital economy. The platform is purpose-built for a new category of operator: the Cyber Risk Advisor.

