BARBURRITO SCORES BIG FOR BUCKETS & BORDERS: OVER $54,000 RAISED THROUGH ALL-STAR CAMPAIGN

Toronto, Ontario, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BarBurrito is proud to announce the results of its recent partnership with NBA stars
Kelly Olynyk and Gradey Dick—raising an incredible $54,083 for Buckets & Borders, a
non-profit committed to revitalizing basketball courts and uniting communities through
sport.
In January 2025, BarBurrito tipped off the year with a high-impact campaign featuring
two limited-time menu items: The Classic Kelly and The Hungry Gradey. For every item
sold, $1 was donated to Buckets & Borders. Thanks to the overwhelming support from
our fans and communities across Canada, we surpassed our $25,000 donation
pledge—more than doubling our goal.
“We couldn’t be more grateful to our guests and to Kelly and Gradey for helping us turn
a delicious idea into real community impact,” said Alex Shtein, Founder & CEO of
BarBurrito. “This campaign wasn’t just about burritos—it was about giving back to our
community that has always supported us.”
A Slam Dunk for Communities
Buckets & Borders has been working to transform outdoor basketball spaces and
empower youth through art, sport, and culture. Funds raised will go directly toward
refurbishing courts and supporting youth-led programming in underserved
neighborhoods.
“This partnership was about more than fundraising—it was about hope, access, and
bringing people together,” said Justin Lee, Co-Founder of Buckets & Borders.
“BarBurrito’s commitment has made a tangible difference, and we’re just getting
started.”
What’s Next?
BarBurrito continues to look for opportunities to support causes that matter through its
“Food for Every Mood” platform and beyond. Stay tuned for more community-driven
initiatives throughout 2025.
