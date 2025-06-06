Davis Commodities Plans to Establish Bitcoin Reserves to Strengthen Asset Allocation

SINGAPORE, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities (DTCK) has announced the successful approval of a $30 million fundraising plan. According to the company’s latest strategy, a significant portion of the funds will be allocated to establishing Bitcoin reserves, aiming to enhance asset allocation, improve operational flexibility, and strengthen counterparties’ confidence in the company.

Davis Commodities stated that Bitcoin, often referred to as the "digital gold against inflation," has become a globally influential cryptocurrency with strong value as a store of wealth and significant appreciation potential. With its capped supply of 21 million coins, Bitcoin possesses inherent scarcity, making it a highly desirable asset in today's economic landscape. As Bitcoin increasingly becomes a key asset in global markets, its worldwide acceptance has grown substantially. Currently recognized as the world’s fifth-largest asset, Bitcoin’s liquidity has seen a notable rise, and its market maturity continues to improve.

The company revealed that this reserve strategy will leverage Bitcoin’s non-sovereign nature and its capacity to hedge against inflation, creating an asset buffer independent of traditional fiat currency systems. By integrating Bitcoin into its asset management framework, Davis Commodities aims to build a more resilient and diversified portfolio.

To achieve this, the company will adopt a phased accumulation strategy, combining holdings in Bitcoin, spot ETFs, and cold wallet storage to ensure security and flexibility. In the first phase of this plan, 15% of the total fundraising amount, equivalent to $4.5 million, will be allocated to acquiring Bitcoin. Additionally, the company will implement robust risk management parameters and price volatility hedging mechanisms to mitigate potential market fluctuations.

The management emphasized that, as more countries integrate cryptocurrencies into their legal frameworks and assign stablecoins legal status, Bitcoin’s potential role in international trade transactions is expected to expand further. Davis Commodities anticipates that Bitcoin can serve not only as a long-term reserve asset but also as a highly liquid asset that can be quickly converted to cash when necessary, supporting promising investment opportunities or meeting short-term trading needs.

The successful implementation of this fundraising plan marks a significant step for Davis Commodities in diversifying its asset allocation and advancing digital transformation. By utilizing Bitcoin’s unique attributes and integrating innovative risk management strategies, the company aims to maximize asset value and support its long-term, stable growth while staying at the forefront of financial innovation.

About Davis Commodities Limited

Based in Singapore, Davis Commodities Limited is an agricultural commodity trading company that specializes in trading sugar, rice, and oil and fat products in various markets, including Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company sources, markets, and distributes commodities under two main brands: Maxwill and Taffy in Singapore. The Company also provides customers of its commodity offerings with complementary and ancillary services, such as warehouse handling and storage and logistics services. The Company utilizes an established global network of third-party commodity suppliers and logistics service providers to distribute sugar, rice, and oil and fat products to customers in over 20 countries, as of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: ir.daviscl.com.