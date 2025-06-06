HenderWorks Founder Launches the Book SPINE, A Strategic Blueprint for Inclusive Leadership and Sustainable Change

Federal Way, Washington, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









Effenus Henderson, a longtime champion of workplace equity and founder of HenderWorks Consulting, has announced the release of his new book, SPINE: The DEI Backbone for Agility and Adaptability in a VUCA World. It is a comprehensive framework for leaders who aim to create resilient, inclusive systems that thrive in their business DNA.

The book provides the essential structural integrity, both literally and metaphorically, for organizations to adapt, endure, and lead with purpose. Drawing on decades of front-line experience, including his tenure as Chief Diversity Officer at a renowned forest products company, his involvement at the United Nations and global standards bodies, and his current work as co-director and president of the Institute of Sustainable Diversity and Inclusion, Henderson distills his insights into a practical, five-part methodology. Strategy, Practice, Ideation, Need, and finally Execution.

This leadership-driven methodology starts with Strategy, to craft a clear, actionable plan in the DEI initiatives that align with the organization’s mission, values, and strategic direction. Once the framework is in place, the next obvious step is to Practice, implementing daily actions that support the initiatives. However, with ever-changing surroundings, companies cannot continue with the same practices forever. That is why Ideation is important, generating innovative ideas to drive DEI efforts linked to organizational outcomes. This includes focusing on the specific, high-impact Needs of the organization and its stakeholders. Finally, for sustainability in these efforts, Execution needs to be inclusive, data-driven, outcome-based, and have a lasting impact.

“SPINE is a reflection of my life’s work,” said Henderson. “It encapsulates the lessons I’ve learned from advising global organizations, founding HenderWorks, and co-leading the development of the international standard for diversity and inclusion in organizations. This book is my roadmap for others seeking to build systems that are not only inclusive but also resilient, ethical, agile, and aligned with performance and leadership outcomes.”

Henderson’s consulting firm, founded in 2000, has been a quiet yet powerful force in the evolution of DEI strategy. The firm partners with organizations to create inclusive governance systems and people management structures, implement metrics that matter, and ensure equity is infused at every level of decision-making. Initially incubated during Henderson’s time at a renowned forest products company, the firm grew into a full-scale DEI consultancy following his retirement in 2013. Since then, HenderWorks has become a trusted partner for institutions seeking meaningful change.

One of the most critical contributions Henderson has made to the global DEI landscape is his role as convenor of the ISO working group that developed ISO 30415 in 2021, which formalized a global standard for DEI practice. This framework moved the field from broad, performative statements to actionable, trackable change management strategies, a theme central to SPINE.

“Too often, organizations approach DEI as a checklist or a branding tool,” Henderson explains. “But DEI is not the end goal. It is a strategic lens through which organizations must examine leadership commitment, performance, product and service development, culture, customer engagement, and community impact. When done right, it unlocks innovation, engagement, retention, and growth. When done performatively, it wastes resources and erodes trust.”

The book also introduces Henderson’s 7Cs Change Model: Consciousness, Conversation, Context, Content, Collaboration, Cadence, and Choice. It is a supplemental framework that guides organizations through the human dynamics of systemic transformation and leadership commitment.

SPINE is especially relevant for HR professionals, organizational change agents, and executives seeking to unify purpose with practice, process, and outcomes. Henderson writes with the clarity of a seasoned advisor and the urgency of a social architect who understands that equity is a competitive necessity.

“I wrote this book for leaders asked to launch or adapt a DEI strategy, overwhelmed and uncertain, but determined to do it right. SPINE gives them a framework, a language, and the confidence to lead,” said Henderson.

Whether one is just beginning their DEI journey or trying to steer an existing program through turbulent times, SPINE: The DEI Backbone for Agility and Adaptability in a VUCA World offers the strategic insight, tactical clarity, and moral courage needed to lead transformational change.

