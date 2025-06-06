Commercial Insurance Market Size to Surpass USD 1660.29 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Risk Awareness and Regulatory Mandates | SNS Insider

Pune, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial Insurance Market Size Analysis:

The Commercial Insurance Market is valued at USD 869.37 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1660.29 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Allianz SE

American International Group Inc.

Aon plc

Aviva plc

Axa S.A.

Chubb Limited

Direct Line Insurance Group plc

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

Commercial Insurance Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 869.37 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 1660.29 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.5 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Type (Liability Insurance, Commercial Motor Insurance, Commercial Property Insurance, Marine Insurance, Others)



• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises [SME])



• By Distribution Channel (Agents & Brokers, Direct Response, Others)



• By Industry Vertical (Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Construction, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Others) Key Growth Drivers Increasing Business Risk Awareness and Regulatory Compliance Pushes Growth in the Commercial Insurance Market

Commercial Insurance Market Emerges as a Vital Risk Shield. Amid Rising Cyber Threats and Climate Disruptions

The Commercial Insurance Market serves as a cornerstone for risk management across critical industries such as construction, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecom, and logistics. It is essential for maintaining long-term operational continuity and protecting companies against erratic events. Expanding at a CAGR of 5.47%, the USD 257.83 billion U.S. Commercial Insurance Market is expected to reach USD 417.41 billion by 2032. From 2024 to 2032, this value is estimated to be. The growing need for customized insurance solutions across several industries is driving steady expansion in this market. To handle issues including cyber hazards, liability claims, and property-related losses, companies are giving more and more thorough risk management techniques top importance.

By Type

With 35% of the market revenue, liability insurance became the most frequently occurring sector in 2023. This is a result of growing lawsuits, fines for regulations, and reputational hazards companies face. For businesses negotiating challenging legal settings, liability insurance is essential since it covers a broad spectrum of exposures, including general liability, product liability, and professional indemnity. Rising in popularity at a CAGR of 9.21%, commercial property insurance is expected to Rising frequency of natural disasters, industrial fires, and infrastructure weaknesses has forced companies to make property protection investments.

By Industrial Vertical

The Transportation & Logistics sector led the market in 2023 with a 22% revenue share. From cargo theft and vehicle damage to regulatory scrutiny and international culpability, this industry runs risks in all directions. Specialized insurance products help logistics companies to properly negotiate these several difficulties. Driven by more vulnerability to cyberattacks, data breaches, and infrastructure failure, the IT & Telecom sector is predicted to expand at the fastest pace CAGR of 8.59%. To serve this highly sought-after market, leading vendors including Beazley plc are developing fresh cyber risk management products including its 2024 Beazley Security solution.





By Distribution Channel

Agents & Brokers maintained dominance in 2023, contributing 59% of market revenue. Businesses with complicated insurance needs choose this channel because of their consultative approach, customized policy solutions, and strong client relationships. Nonetheless, thanks to the digital revolution, Direct Response is expected to develop fastest CAGR of 8.96%. Particularly for technologically astute SMEs, self-service portals and app-based systems are making insurance more easily available.

Regional Outlook

North America led the global Commercial Insurance Market in 2023, securing around 42% of the total revenue. Sectors like construction, healthcare, and logistics heavily rely on insurance solutions due to their high exposure to financial and operational risks.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.55%. Economic expansion, industrialization, and increasing awareness of risk mitigation are fueling this growth. Countries such as China, India, and Indonesia are witnessing surges in insurance uptake, driven by supportive government policies and growing SME sectors. Insurers like AXA and Allianz are leveraging digital platforms to penetrate underserved markets.

Recent Developments

• December 2024: Aviva said it will be significantly expanding the UK business insurance sector with the £3.7 billion purchase of Direct Line Insurance Group plc. The agreement places Aviva as the biggest motor insurer in the UK and enhances its skills and offers in the more general business insurance scene.

