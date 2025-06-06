1-Decanol Market to Reach USD 393.54 Million by 2032 | Driven by Rising Demand in Surfactants, Lubricants, and Chemical Intermediates

Austin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 1- D ecanol M arket was valued at USD 249.71 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 393.54 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.85% from 2025 to 2032. Its widespread use across the personal care, pharmaceutical, plastic, and industrial sectors has catalyzed long-term demand.

With a growing number of countries, eco-friendly sectors, consumer goods procurers and buying houses opting to avoid use of non-biodegradable surfactants, growing awareness about the environment, and continuous regulatory pressure the manufacturers to adopt 1-decanol-based solutions. Demand for innovations in cosmetic formulations and high suitability of 1-decanol as a plasticizer and processing aid are further driving the market, especially from the plastic additives sector. The outlook is also bolstered by the increasing demand from industrial applications such as metalworking fluids, synthetic lubricants, and chemical intermediates.





The U.S 1-Decanol market size was USD 45.24 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 78.55 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.14% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. It is due to the growing demand for synthetic lubricants and plastic additives with the increasing use of 1-decanol as a major intermediate produced by the U.S. automotive and aerospace industries, further creating lucrative opportunities for the market growth. The shift towards sustainable chemical formulations is supported by stringent environmental regulations, along with the end-user market trends favoring biodegradability and bio-based ingredients, which in turn will escalate the consumption of natural-source 1-decanol.

Key Players:

Sasol

KH Neochem

OQ Chemicals

Godrej Industries

ExxonMobil

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Emery Oleochemicals

Musim Mas

VVF LLC

Jinan Haohua Industry

1-Decanol Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 249.71 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 393.54 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.85% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Growing agrochemical industry drives the market growth.

By Source

The 1-decanol based on oleochemical led the market in terms of share, with a share of around 67% in 2024, which can be attributed to the increasing global demand for bio-based raw materials that are sustainable. Manufactured from natural fats and oils (e.g., palm kernel oil, coconut oil), oleochemical-based 1-decanol is a highly preferred material across industries owing to its biodegradability, lesser environmental footprint, along with compatibility with clean-label and eco-friendly product formulations.

By Application

In 2024, plasticizers were the largest application segment of the 1-decanol market and accounted for around 28% of the total market share owing to the crucial function the compound plays in the formulation of polymer materials such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) to improve their flexibility, toughness, and workability. 1-Decanol is commonly used as a chemical intermediate for the synthesis of esters that serve as highly effective plasticizers for many industrial and consumer applications. Such commodities comprise automotive interiors, development fabric, codecs, flooring, and packaging.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific held the largest market share, around 43.26%, in 2024. It is driven by a strong manufacturing base and high demand due to rapid industrialization and the growth of key end-use industries such as personal care, detergents, plastics, and lubricants in the region. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are major chemical processing and consumer goods centres where 1-decanol is primarily consumed as a feedstock to surfactants, plasticizers, and synthetic lubricants. The sustained availability of low-cost labor, access to an abundant supply of raw materials (besides oleochemicals such as palm oil), and consistent government support of local industry have made Asia Pacific a destination of choice for local and foreign manufacturing.

Recent Developments

In February 2025, Kao Corporation announced the expansion of its fatty alcohol production facility in Pasir Gudang, Malaysia. The expansion will help fulfill the growing global demand for 1-decanol from natural sources, notably for uses in personal care and detergent applications.

