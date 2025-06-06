EKOUAER Debuts in Monaco as Exclusive VIP Partner on Titania Yacht, Marking a New Era of Everyday Luxury

New York, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, EKOUAER made its debut As the Exclusive VIP Gifting Partner on Titania yacht, marking a key moment in the brand’s transition from a beloved loungewear label to a name now associated with elevated, modern luxury. Widely recognized as one of the most prestigious events in global motorsport, the Monaco Grand Prix attracts a rare mix of athletes, celebrities, media, and top-tier brands, making it an ideal platform for EKOUAER to share its vision. At the heart of the brand is a belief that comfort and elegance should coexist—whether at home or on the world’s most exclusive stages.Each is invited to experience EKOUAER’s signature blend of softness, simplicity, and style in an unforgettable setting.







Onboard Titania: Living the EKOUAER Way

Moored in the heart of Port Hercules with front-row views of the race circuit, the Titania yacht set the scene for an experience that was as serene as it was sophisticated. Throughout the Grand Prix weekend, EKOUAER infused the yacht’s iconic interiors with its signature touch—offering guests not only a place to escape the buzz of the races, but a genuine sense of comfort and calm.

Inside the VIP suites, guests were greeted by thoughtfully selected EKOUAER loungewear, placed with care to create a private, welcoming retreat after long hours of socializing or watching the high-octane action from the decks. Whether lounging in between events or preparing for an evening soirée, guests could slip into the ease of EKOUAER’s soft, breathable fabrics—turning even the in-between moments into something quietly luxurious.

From the upper deck champagne receptions to the shaded lounges overlooking the harbor, Each invited guest received a curated EKOUAER gift set—an elegant reminder that comfort has its place even in the most elite settings. The brand’s understated aesthetic matched seamlessly with the yacht’s ambiance, reflecting a shared sensibility: refined, relaxed, and quietly confident.

The atmosphere was intimate yet elevated: two women, dressed in soft, neutral-toned resortwear, exchanged smiles as an EKOUAER gift bag changed hands—capturing the essence of what the brand stands for. Not just fabric, but feeling. Not just fashion, but ease.

Where Everyday Elegance Meets Experience

EKOUAER allowed its products to speak through presence—seamlessly integrated into the rhythm of life aboard Titania. Each piece reflected the brand’s dedication to softness, versatility, and contemporary elegance, resonating with guests who value both comfort and style in everyday settings.

Among the highlights was the EKOUAER Satin Silky Pajama Set, a breathable two-piece featuring a fluid button-down shirt and wide-leg pants—designed for both restful evenings and elevated daywear versatility. The EKOUAER Classic Satin Pajama Set offered a timeless silhouette with contrast piping and refined tailoring, ideal for both lounging and layering as part of a relaxed-chic wardrobe. For warmer afternoons on deck, the EKOUAER Satin Top and Shorts Set provided an effortless mix of comfort and polish, pairing long sleeves with lightweight shorts in a relaxed yet flattering cut.

Together, these pieces illustrated EKOUAER’s belief that loungewear can—and should—adapt to any moment. From early morning views over the harbor to quiet breaks between race-day excitement, each garment quietly underscored the brand’s core values: comfort without compromise, and elegance rooted in ease.

Luxury That Speaks Through Experience

Throughout the weekend, EKOUAER's products received consistently positive feedback from guests onboard Titania. Many remarked on the exceptional softness and breathability of the fabrics, noting how the pieces felt immediately relaxing after a full day of social engagements and trackside excitement.

A Strategic Brand Moment

Partnering with Titania during the Monaco Grand Prix signals a pivotal step in EKOUAER’s global brand evolution. As the lines between fashion, lifestyle, and wellness continue to blur, consumers increasingly seek products that perform across settings—private, public, and everything in between.

EKOUAER wanted to demonstrate that loungewear is no longer confined to the home. It’s part of a broader conversation about living well, traveling well, and dressing with intention—even when no one’s watching.