Fog Computing Market Surges Toward USD 11537. 48 Million by 2032, Driven by the Rapid Expansion of IoT-Enabled Smart Devices Across Industrial Sectors | SNS Insider

"The SNS Insider report indicates Fog Computing Market size was valued at USD 285.59 million in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 11537.48 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 51.0% during the forecast period of 2024-2032."





Fog Computing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 282.59 Million Market Size by 2032 US$ 11537.48 Million CAGR CAGR of 51.0 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Component (Hardware [Gateways, Routers & Switches, IP Video Cameras, Sensors, Micro Data Sensors], Software)



• By Application (Connected Vehicles, Smart Grids, Smart Cities, Connected Healthcare, Smart Manufacturing, Others) Key Growth Drivers Rising Adoption of IoT and Edge Computing Drives Growth in the Fog Computing Market

By Component: Hardware Segment Leads, While Software Registers Fastest Growth

In 2023, the hardware segment dominated the fog computing market, accounting for 35% of the revenue, owing to the significantly high deployment range of physical infrastructure such as gateways, routers, and servers that are essential for processing edge data. With increasing IoT adoption, there is an ever-increasing need for these hardware components to provide local data processing and communication. This key characteristic of fog architecture has made hardware a vital component due to the demand for high performance and low latency.

The software segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. With the increasing demand for intelligent management platforms, fog node orchestration and analytics software are fueling the demand for software. It has become a need of the hour for enterprises, and they are investing in agile solutions for software to allow dynamic resource allocation, timely security updates, and remote monitoring of devices with ease of use and operating flexibility.

By Application: Smart Manufacturing Dominates, Smart Cities Grow Fastest

In 2023, the smart manufacturing segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share, with a strong revenue share, is expected to be driven by the further penetration of robotics, AI, and monitoring devices in real-time on the factory floor. Fog spending in automating processes and industrial environments enables localized processing of connectivity and automation devices for use cases such as predictive maintenance, operational analytics, and machine coordination functions. Enhanced security of sensitive production data, reduced latency & real-time response, benefiting the manufacturer.

smart cities are expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as more urban planners and municipalities are using fog-enabled solutions for intelligent traffic systems, surveillance, and waste management. Driven by the steadily growing urban population and ever-increasing investments in digital infrastructure, fog computing would be an important enabler of sustainable and efficient urban ecosystems.





Key Regional Development: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Expands Rapidly

In 2023, North America led the fog computing market and accounted for a share of 43% in terms of revenue owing to the early adoption of technology, extensive IoT ecosystem, and presence of top-level enterprises. The persistent investments into fog computing solutions are fueled by the focus of the region towards automation, integration of technologies such as AI, and smart infrastructure establishment.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This demand is due to factors such as rapid urbanization, the increasing number of smart city projects, and the growing number of industries going digital, particularly in China, India, and Japan. Wider penetration of the mobile internet is also supported by the government, which further strengthens the market growth in the region.

Recent Developments in Fog Computing Market (2024-2025)

April 2025 – Cisco launched an enhanced version of its Edge Fog Fabric platform, integrating AI-powered analytics for faster data processing at the edge.

launched an enhanced version of its Edge Fog Fabric platform, integrating AI-powered analytics for faster data processing at the edge. February 2025 – IBM partnered with Bosch to deploy fog computing nodes for industrial IoT use across Europe, improving latency and operational efficiency.

partnered with Bosch to deploy fog computing nodes for industrial IoT use across Europe, improving latency and operational efficiency. October 2024 – Microsoft Azure announced the rollout of Azure Percept updates with enhanced fog computing capabilities for edge AI applications.

